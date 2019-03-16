PIAA basketball sites, times: Mars vs. Moon boys semifinal at New Castle

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 10:45 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Andrew Recchia hits a shot over Moon’s Austin Ryan during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA needed an out-of-this-world site for a state semifinal between Mars and Moon — or at least a gym with lots of seats.

It chose New Castle.

The WPIAL Class 5A boys finalists will rematch at 7 p.m., Monday at New Castle with the winner headed to Hershey for the state finals. Mars defeated Moon, 58-56, when the teams met March 1 in the WPIAL finals at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA also announced that Class A boys semifinalists Monessen and Vincentian Academy will play at 7 p.m., Monday at Mt. Lebanon.

In the Class 6A girls bracket, WPIAL champion Peters Township plays Upper Dublin at 6 p.m., Monday at Bald Eagle Area in Wingate.

