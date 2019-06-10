PIAA postpones all baseball, softball semifinals involving WPIAL teams
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, June 10, 2019 | 10:45 AM
The PIAA has postponed many of Monday’s baseball and softball semifinals to Tuesday including all involving WPIAL teams.
Among the baseball games delayed are those involving WPIAL teams North Allegheny, Beaver, Seton LaSalle and Serra Catholic. WPIAL softball teams Hempfield, Penn-Trafford, Mt. Pleasant, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier and West Greene also must wait until Tuesday.
Sites remain the same but some start times changed.
PIAA BASEBALL SCHEDULE
7-3 North Allegheny (19-6) vs. 1-2 Central Bucks South at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m. Tuesday
1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-5 Souderton at Bear’s Stadium, Boyerstown, 2 p.m. Tuesday
3-1 Cedar Cliff (22-3) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Red Lion HS, 4 p.m. Monday
3-3 Red Land (23-3) vs. 11-1 Blue Mountain at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m. Tuesday
7-1 Beaver (16-7) vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 3 p.m. Tuesday
4-1 Selinsgrove (19-5) vs. 3-2 Hamburg (21-7) at Central Columbia HS, 4 p.m. Tuesday
6-1 Mount Union (22-3) vs. 10-1 Franklin at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m. Monday
11-1 Notre Dame GP vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman (12-3) at Pottsville HS, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
7-1 Seton LaSalle (21-2) vs. 7-2 Serra Catholic (22-3) at West Mifflin HS, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
4-1 South Williamsport (18-4) vs. 12-1 Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
6-1 Bishop McCort (17-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at West Mifflin HS, 4 p.m. Tuesday
3-1 Greenwood (17-8) vs. 3-2 Halifax (17-8) at Newport HS, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
PIAA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
7-1 Hempfield (18-6) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (23-2) at St. Francis University, 4 p.m. Tuesday
2-1 Hazleton vs. 1-3 Spring-Ford (24-1) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 5 p.m. Monday
7-3 Penn-Trafford (21-2) vs. 3-2 Donegal (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
1-1 West Chester East (24-2) vs. 3-3 Lampeter Strasburg (27-1) at Avon Grove HS, 1 p.m. Tuesday
7-2 Mt. Pleasant (19-1) vs. 7-1 Elizabeth Forward (19-3) at Seton Hill, 2 p.m. Tuesday
2-2 Honesdale vs. 3-3 West Perry (22-5) at Central Columbia HS, 3 p.m. Tuesday
9-1 Clearfield (12-9) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (21-3) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m. Tuesday
11-1 Pine Grove (26-0) vs. 4-1 Bloomsburg (17-8) at Drifton Softball Complex, Hazleton, 4 p.m. Monday
7-2 Frazier (19-4) vs. 9-1 Cranberry (15-5) at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m. Tuesday
3-1 Susquenita (19-6) vs. 3-2 Brandywine Heights (16-9) at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m. Tuesday
7-1 West Greene (21-4) vs. 9-1 Dubois Central Catholic (16-9) at Slippery Rock University, noon Tuesday
11-1 Williams Valley (25-2) vs. 3-1 Millersburg (18-4) at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m. Tuesday
