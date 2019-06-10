PIAA postpones all baseball, softball semifinals involving WPIAL teams

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, June 10, 2019 | 10:45 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Michael Champ is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting a home run against Blackhawk during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

The PIAA has postponed many of Monday’s baseball and softball semifinals to Tuesday including all involving WPIAL teams.

Among the baseball games delayed are those involving WPIAL teams North Allegheny, Beaver, Seton LaSalle and Serra Catholic. WPIAL softball teams Hempfield, Penn-Trafford, Mt. Pleasant, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier and West Greene also must wait until Tuesday.

Sites remain the same but some start times changed.

PIAA BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 6A

7-3 North Allegheny (19-6) vs. 1-2 Central Bucks South at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m. Tuesday

1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-5 Souderton at Bear’s Stadium, Boyerstown, 2 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5A

3-1 Cedar Cliff (22-3) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Red Lion HS, 4 p.m. Monday

3-3 Red Land (23-3) vs. 11-1 Blue Mountain at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4A

7-1 Beaver (16-7) vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 3 p.m. Tuesday

4-1 Selinsgrove (19-5) vs. 3-2 Hamburg (21-7) at Central Columbia HS, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

6-1 Mount Union (22-3) vs. 10-1 Franklin at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m. Monday

11-1 Notre Dame GP vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman (12-3) at Pottsville HS, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A

7-1 Seton LaSalle (21-2) vs. 7-2 Serra Catholic (22-3) at West Mifflin HS, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

4-1 South Williamsport (18-4) vs. 12-1 Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 1A

6-1 Bishop McCort (17-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at West Mifflin HS, 4 p.m. Tuesday

3-1 Greenwood (17-8) vs. 3-2 Halifax (17-8) at Newport HS, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

PIAA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Class 6A

7-1 Hempfield (18-6) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (23-2) at St. Francis University, 4 p.m. Tuesday

2-1 Hazleton vs. 1-3 Spring-Ford (24-1) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 5 p.m. Monday

Class 5A

7-3 Penn-Trafford (21-2) vs. 3-2 Donegal (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

1-1 West Chester East (24-2) vs. 3-3 Lampeter Strasburg (27-1) at Avon Grove HS, 1 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4A

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (19-1) vs. 7-1 Elizabeth Forward (19-3) at Seton Hill, 2 p.m. Tuesday

2-2 Honesdale vs. 3-3 West Perry (22-5) at Central Columbia HS, 3 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

9-1 Clearfield (12-9) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (21-3) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m. Tuesday

11-1 Pine Grove (26-0) vs. 4-1 Bloomsburg (17-8) at Drifton Softball Complex, Hazleton, 4 p.m. Monday

Class 2A

7-2 Frazier (19-4) vs. 9-1 Cranberry (15-5) at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m. Tuesday

3-1 Susquenita (19-6) vs. 3-2 Brandywine Heights (16-9) at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Class A

7-1 West Greene (21-4) vs. 9-1 Dubois Central Catholic (16-9) at Slippery Rock University, noon Tuesday

11-1 Williams Valley (25-2) vs. 3-1 Millersburg (18-4) at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m. Tuesday

Tags: Beaver, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle, West Greene