PIAA postpones Tuesday’s state soccer semifinals at Hampton, Slippery Rock

By:

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 1:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dylan Sebek (3) works against Winchester Thurston’s Alessandro Memoli during the boys WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

Snow-covered fields forced the PIAA to postpone Tuesday’s soccer semifinals at Hampton and Slippery Rock.

The two doubleheaders were rescheduled for Wednesday at the same sites.

In Class A, the Shady Side Academy girls play Greensburg Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hampton. The Greensburg Central Catholic boys follow against Winchester Thurston at 7:30 p.m.

In Class 2A, the North Catholic girls play Villa Maria at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Slippery Rock High School. The Quaker Valley boys follow against Mercyhurst Prep at 7:30 p.m.

PIAA Soccer games scheduled at Hampton HS tonight have been POSTPONED until tomorrow, Wednesday November 13th:https://t.co/b9G2BMb7Lj — WPIAL7 (@wpial7) November 12, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Shady Side Academy, Winchester Thurston