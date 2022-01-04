PIAA realignment leaves WPIAL Class 6A football, basketball with fewer teams

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 2:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kolin Dinkens dunks against Pine-Richland on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

The largest classifications of WPIAL football and basketball are officially getting smaller next season.

As expected, the WPIAL will have only five football teams in Class 6A for the next two seasons, according to updated enrollment numbers released Tuesday by the PIAA for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

However, basketball’s biggest class also is getting smaller.

WPIAL Class 6A basketball will have only 11 boys teams and 11 girls teams next season. That’s down from 17 boys teams and 15 girls teams this winter. The WPIAL had only 10 boys teams next season with enrollments big enough for 6A, but Upper St. Clair voluntarily chose to play up, coach Danny Holzer said.

The PIAA lists didn’t include teams voluntarily playing up.

In terms of enrollment numbers, only North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Norwin, Pine-Richland and Baldwin were Class 6A for both boys and girls basketball. Central Catholic is 6A in boys basketball. Bethel Park and Peters Township are Class 6A in girls.

In football, the only WPIAL Class 6A teams are North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Mt. Lebanon, Central Catholic and Canon-McMillan. Butler, a WPIAL school, is expected to continue playing football in District 10.

The PIAA uses enrollment numbers to realign teams into classifications every two years. The PIAA counts boys and girls in grades 9-11.

Among the other notable changes:

• In football, WPIAL Class 3A finalists Central Valley and North Catholic will both play in 4A next season. Central Valley is a two-time reigning state champion.

• Woodland Hills could have dropped to Class 3A in football but the Wolverines will continue to play in 5A, according to coach Tim Bostard. The Wolverines boys and girls basketball teams also will play up to 5A.

• Lincoln Park boys basketball has a Class 2A enrollment but will voluntarily play in 4A, according to coach Mike Bariski.

• Boys basketball teams at Bethel Park, Fox Chapel, North Hills, Penn-Trafford and Peters Township are in position to drop to Class 5A next season. The North Hills, Shaler and Penn-Trafford girls also drop to 5A.

PIAA football classifications for 2022-23

WPIAL

Class 6A (558-above)

North Allegheny (1,036), Seneca Valley (830), Mt. Lebanon (703), Central Catholic (567), Canon-McMillan (563)

Class 5A (383-557 students)

Hempfield (553), Norwin (547), Baldwin (541), Pine-Richland (530), Upper St. Clair (506), Fox Chapel (505), North Hills (492), Shaler (480), Moon (458), Peters Township (452), Bethel Park (449), Penn-Trafford (444), Plum (428), Penn Hills (423), Gateway (422), Franklin Regional (400), South Fayette (399), Aliquippa^

Class 4A (263-382 students)

Trinity (372), Armstrong (368), Mars (368), New Castle (361), Connellsville (350), West Allegheny (332), Kiski Area (328), McKeesport (319), Latrobe (315), Chartiers Valley (311), Ringgold (305), Blackhawk (300), Thomas Jefferson (300), Hampton (290), Indiana (288), Ambridge (277), Montour (277), North Catholic (276), Highlands (271), Laurel Highlands (271), Central Valley^

Class 3A (181-262 students)

Beaver (253), Belle Vernon (251), Woodland Hills (245), Elizabeth Forward (238), Knoch (229), Hopewell (225), Southmoreland (224), West Mifflin (218), Greensburg Salem (214), Shady Side Academy (213), Freeport (213), East Allegheny (207), Quaker Valley (205), South Allegheny (203), Avonworth (199), Deer Lakes (192), South Park (188), Valley (187), Mt. Pleasant (181)

Class 2A (124-180 students)

Keystone Oaks (177), Beaver Falls (174), Derry (173), Yough (168), Ellwood City (166), Riverside (165), Waynesburg Central (163), Mohawk (162), Steel Valley (162), McGuffey (157), Burrell (152), Sto-Rox (152), Western Beaver (146), Seton LaSalle (144), Imani Christian (142), Charleroi (139), Freedom (138), Neshannock (138), New Brighton (138), Apollo-Ridge (135), Brentwood (134), Ligonier Valley (134), Washington (133)

Class A (1-123 students)

Chartiers-Houston (123), Beth-Center (121), Cornell (116), Northgate (115), Riverview (112), Shenango (110), South Side (110), Greensburg Central Catholic (108), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (108), Frazier (105), Burgettstown (104), Serra Catholic (103), Bentworth (101), Laurel (99), Jeannette (97), Fort Cherry (95), Bishop Canevin (91), Springdale (91), Leechburg (87), Carmichaels (85), Clairton (84), Carlynton (83), California (81), Union (77), Jefferson-Morgan (76), Rochester (76), West Greene (74), Summit Academy (70), Monessen (67), Mapletown (66), Avella (50)

City League

Class 6A

Allderdice (604)

Class 5A

Brashear (466)

Class 4A

University Prep (341)

Class 2A

Perry Traditional Academy (164)

Westinghouse (149)

District 10

Class 6A

Butler (629)

Independent

Class 4A

Carrick (299)

Albert Gallatin (291)

Class 3A

Uniontown (246)

Class 2A

Brownsville (180)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .