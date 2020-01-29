PIAA rejects Quaker Valley wrestler Hunter Robison’s request to compete in postseason

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 1:20 PM

Quaker Valley transfer Hunter Robison’s hopes to wrestle this season were dashed by the PIAA.

The WPIAL previously ruled the state-ranked sophomore ineligible for the postseason and the PIAA agreed with that decision Tuesday, leaving him unable to compete in team or individual tournaments this winter.

The PIAA Class 2A team tournament starts Wednesday.

Robison had his appeal heard by conference call and the PIAA hearing panel voted 5-0 to uphold the WPIAL decision, said PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi.

According to PIAA rules, transfers are postseason ineligible for one year after transferring unless the student qualifies for a specific hardship waiver. His father testified at a Jan. 20 eligibility hearing that he moved to Allegheny County for work-related reasons. The WPIAL decided Robison didn’t qualify for a waiver.

Robison transferred from General McLane in Edinboro. At the time, PaPowerWrestling.com ranked him second at 106 pounds in PIAA Class AA.

The PIAA requires that midseason transfers sit out 21 days, so Robison wasn’t able to wrestling for Quaker Valley in the regular season either.

Robison qualified for the PIAA tournament as a freshman. He placed second in District 10 last winter and third in the Northwest Regional. His career record is 41-10.

He started this season 6-2 with three pins and reached the semifinals of the King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 15 at Central Mountain.

