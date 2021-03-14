PIAA releases boys basketball tournament pairings
Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 2:08 PM
A good piece of advice is to always finish what you start. That is what the PIAA hopes to do over the next couple of weeks after the 2020 state basketball playoffs were halted after two rounds because of the covid-19 pandemic.
So the district champion-only shorter version of the PIAA playoffs begins with first round games Tuesday and Wednesday.
All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinals games Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA boys basketball tournament.
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
District 1 champion, bye
Roman Catholic/Archbishop Wood at William Allen
Scranton at Reading
Altoona/Erie winner at Upper St. Clair
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
Crestwood at Chester/West Chester Rustin winner
Bangor at District 12 winner
Shikellamy at Lower Dauphin
DuBois/Cathedral Prep winner at New Castle
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
Danville/Scranton Prep winner at Middletown
Pope John Paul II/Allentown Central Catholic winner at District 12 champion
Clearfield at Lincoln Park/North Catholic winner
Johnstown at Hickory
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
Riverside/Lancaster Catholic winner at District 12 champion
Executive Education/Dock Mennonite winner at Loyalsock Township
Brookville/Chestnut Ridge winner at Ellwood City/South Allegheny winner
Franklin at Bishop Guilfoyle
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
Bristol/Williams Valley winner at District 12 champion
Old Forge/Wyalusing winner at Lancaster Mennonite
Conemaugh Township/Karns City winner at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Portage at Kennedy Catholic
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian at LaAcademia Charter
St. John Neumann at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary
Farrell/Berlin-Brothersvalley winner at Bishop Canevin
Bishop Carroll at Johnsonburg/Clarion winner
