PIAA releases boys basketball tournament pairings

Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 2:08 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Kevin Wilson defends on Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brevan Williams during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball final on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Peters Twp. High School.

A good piece of advice is to always finish what you start. That is what the PIAA hopes to do over the next couple of weeks after the 2020 state basketball playoffs were halted after two rounds because of the covid-19 pandemic.

So the district champion-only shorter version of the PIAA playoffs begins with first round games Tuesday and Wednesday.

All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinals games Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA boys basketball tournament.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

District 1 champion, bye

Roman Catholic/Archbishop Wood at William Allen

Scranton at Reading

Altoona/Erie winner at Upper St. Clair

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

Crestwood at Chester/West Chester Rustin winner

Bangor at District 12 winner

Shikellamy at Lower Dauphin

DuBois/Cathedral Prep winner at New Castle

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

Danville/Scranton Prep winner at Middletown

Pope John Paul II/Allentown Central Catholic winner at District 12 champion

Clearfield at Lincoln Park/North Catholic winner

Johnstown at Hickory

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

Riverside/Lancaster Catholic winner at District 12 champion

Executive Education/Dock Mennonite winner at Loyalsock Township

Brookville/Chestnut Ridge winner at Ellwood City/South Allegheny winner

Franklin at Bishop Guilfoyle

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

Bristol/Williams Valley winner at District 12 champion

Old Forge/Wyalusing winner at Lancaster Mennonite

Conemaugh Township/Karns City winner at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Portage at Kennedy Catholic

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian at LaAcademia Charter

St. John Neumann at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary

Farrell/Berlin-Brothersvalley winner at Bishop Canevin

Bishop Carroll at Johnsonburg/Clarion winner

