PIAA releases girls basketball tournament pairings

Ten WPIAL girls basketball teams were still alive through two rounds of the PIAA postseason last year when their title dreams, like the rest of the world, came to a sudden stop because of the covid-19 outbreak.

The state basketball playoffs never resumed.

Now six freshly minted WPIAL champions are set for the district champion-only version of the PIAA playoffs that begin with first-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All of the WPIAL champions receive a first-round bye and will host quarterfinals games Friday or Saturday.

Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA girls basketball tournament:

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

District 1 champion, bye

District 12 champion at Nazareth

Wilkes-Barre at Cumberland Valley

Altoona/McDowell winner at North Allegheny

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

Abington Heights at Harriton/Springfield-Delco winner

Bethlehem Catholic/Shikellamy winner at Cardinal O’Hara

Hollidaysburg at Spring Grove

Warren at Chartiers Valley/Trinity winner

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

Gwynedd-Mercy/Allentown Central Catholic winner at District 12 champion

Central Columbia at Scranton Prep

Tyrone at Delone Catholic

St. Mary’s/Villa Maria Academy winner at Beaver

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

Riverside/Loyalsock Township winner at District 12 champion

St. Basil/Notre Dame-Green Pond winner at Camp Hill Trinity

Everett/Punxsutawney winner at Mohawk

Forest Hills at Fairview

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times TBD

Mahoney/Sacred Heart winner at District 12 champion

Holy Cross/Linden Hall winner at Mount Carmel

Windber/Keystone winner at Neshannock

Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times TBD

Susquehanna Community/Jenkintown winner at Harrisburg Christian

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary at Northumberland Christian

Kennedy Catholic/Shanksville-Stonycreek winner at West Greene/Rochester winner

Bishop Guilfoyle at Otto-Eldred/Coudersport winner

