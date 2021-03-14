PIAA releases girls basketball tournament pairings
Sunday, March 14, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Ten WPIAL girls basketball teams were still alive through two rounds of the PIAA postseason last year when their title dreams, like the rest of the world, came to a sudden stop because of the covid-19 outbreak.
The state basketball playoffs never resumed.
Now six freshly minted WPIAL champions are set for the district champion-only version of the PIAA playoffs that begin with first-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All of the WPIAL champions receive a first-round bye and will host quarterfinals games Friday or Saturday.
Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA girls basketball tournament:
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
District 1 champion, bye
District 12 champion at Nazareth
Wilkes-Barre at Cumberland Valley
Altoona/McDowell winner at North Allegheny
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
Abington Heights at Harriton/Springfield-Delco winner
Bethlehem Catholic/Shikellamy winner at Cardinal O’Hara
Hollidaysburg at Spring Grove
Warren at Chartiers Valley/Trinity winner
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
Gwynedd-Mercy/Allentown Central Catholic winner at District 12 champion
Central Columbia at Scranton Prep
Tyrone at Delone Catholic
St. Mary’s/Villa Maria Academy winner at Beaver
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
Riverside/Loyalsock Township winner at District 12 champion
St. Basil/Notre Dame-Green Pond winner at Camp Hill Trinity
Everett/Punxsutawney winner at Mohawk
Forest Hills at Fairview
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Times TBD
Mahoney/Sacred Heart winner at District 12 champion
Holy Cross/Linden Hall winner at Mount Carmel
Windber/Keystone winner at Neshannock
Cambridge Springs at Penns Manor
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Times TBD
Susquehanna Community/Jenkintown winner at Harrisburg Christian
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary at Northumberland Christian
Kennedy Catholic/Shanksville-Stonycreek winner at West Greene/Rochester winner
Bishop Guilfoyle at Otto-Eldred/Coudersport winner
