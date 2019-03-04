PIAA releases qualifying lists for swimming championships

By: Michael Love

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 3:36 PM

The PIAA on Monday released the preliminary psych sheets for the swimming and diving state championships set for March 13-16 at Bucknell University.

The lists are expected to be finalized Tuesday when scratches are determined. Three alternates for each event are included.

The district champions for each individual and relay event were automatic qualifiers, and the remainder of the field was determined based on times recorded at each district meet.

The Class AA meet will be March 13 and 14, and the Class AAA will take over Bucknell on March 15 and 16.

The qualifying lists can be viewed here.

