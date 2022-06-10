TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIAA releases sites, times for baseball semifinals

By:
Friday, June 10, 2022 | 1:28 PM

Five WPIAL teams remain at the midway point of the PIAA baseball postseason.

District 7 is guaranteed to have two teams playing for a state championship at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park next week.

WPIAL teams are set to meet in Class 4A and 2A state semifinals games.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for the semifinals games on Monday.

Class 6A

Cumberland Valley vs. Warwick at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg at 6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Liberty vs. Hazleton at Creekview Park in Stroudsburg at 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Bethel Park vs. Donegal at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 4:30 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Selinsgrove at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove at 4 p.m.

Class 4A

West Mifflin vs. Montour at North Allegheny at 3:30 p.m.

Montoursville/Monsignor Bonner winner vs. Holy Ghost Prep at TBD

Class 3A

Central (Martinsburg) vs. Punxsutawney at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer-City at 7 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Lancaster Catholic at Boyertown at 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Neshannock vs. Burgettstown at North Allegheny at 7 p.m.

Everett vs. Delone Catholic at Greene Township Park in Scotland at 3:30 p.m.

Class A

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Southern Fulton at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 2 p.m.

Tri Valley vs. Halifax at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg at 4 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

More Baseball

West Mifflin walks into state semifinals with comeback win over Laurel Highlands
High school roundup for June 9, 2022: Mason Sike lifts Montour, sets up WPIAL title rematch with West Mifflin
Bethel Park eliminates West Allegheny, keeps alive hopes for PIAA championship repeat
Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for June 8, 2022
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 9, 2022: 21 baseball, softball teams alive in state title hunt

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter