PIAA releases sites, times for soccer, volleyball, field hockey semifinals

Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 11:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar sets at the net during the first game against McDowell during a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for Tuesday’s semifinal matches in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey.

WPIAL champions opened the PIAA postseason strong in all three sports, going a combined 12-0 in state quarterfinal matches in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball Saturday while splitting two field hockey matches.

The soccer finals are in Hershey this weekend, the volleyball championships are at Cumberland Valley High School, and the field hockey title matches are at Whitehall High School.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Mansion Park in Altoona, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Parkland at Pennridge, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Mars vs. Mechanicsburg at Hollidaysburg, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs. Villa Joseph Marie at TBA, Tuesday at TBA

Class 2A

Bedford vs. North Catholic at Mars, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic at Bloomsburg, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Class A

Cambridge Springs vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Conwell-Egan at Southern Columbia, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 4A

Seneca Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Mansion Park in Altoona, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Emmaus at Neshaminy, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Mars, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Upper Moreland vs. Northern at Mechanicsburg, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Fairview at Deer Lakes, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Oley Valley, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class A

Brockway vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tulpehocken vs. Faith Christian at TBA, Tuesday at TBA

Girls volleyball

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Landisville Hempfield at Altoona, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Parkland at Unionville, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class 3A

DuBois at Franklin Regional, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic at York Suburban, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Philipsburg-Osceola at North Catholic, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Pine Grove at Camp Hill Trinity, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Class A

Clarion at Bishop Canevin, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy at Marian Catholic, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Central Dauphin, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Emmaus at Central Bucks East, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Selinsgrove at Palmyra, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll at Cardinal O’Hara, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Shady Side Academy vs. Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Wyoming Seminary, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

