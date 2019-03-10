PIAA selects site for Allderdice, Mt. Lebanon boys basketball clash

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 11:40 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Bobby Clifford battles Canon-McMillan’s Louis Waller for a loose ball during their PIAA Class 6A first round state playoff game Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon and City League champion Allderdice will meet Wednesday night at Canon-McMillan in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A boys basketball playoffs.

The site was announced on Twitter by the schools. Start time is 7 p.m.

PIAA Boys Basketball 🏀 Allderdice vs Mt Lebanon @ Canon McMillan HS 7 pm Wednesday March 13 #RollDice @PPSnews — PGH City League Athletics (@PGHCityLeague) March 10, 2019

The next round of PIAA basketball is set. Our boys will take on Allderdice on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at Canon Mac. Tickets will be in sale in athletic office this week. Go LEBO!! — MtLebanon Sports (@MtLebanonSports) March 10, 2019

Mt. Lebanon won 52-50 when the two champions met Feb. 9 in a non-league game.

The Blue Devils (23-3) advanced to the second round with a 67-57 victory over Manheim Township on Saturday. Allderdice (22-5) defeated Canon-McMillan, 61-58, in overtime Saturday.

Sites and times for other second-round matchups were not yet announced.

Tags: Allderdice, Mt. lebanon