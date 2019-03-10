PIAA selects site for Allderdice, Mt. Lebanon boys basketball clash

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 11:40 AM

WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon and City League champion Allderdice will meet Wednesday night at Canon-McMillan in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A boys basketball playoffs.

The site was announced on Twitter by the schools. Start time is 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon won 52-50 when the two champions met Feb. 9 in a non-league game.

The Blue Devils (23-3) advanced to the second round with a 67-57 victory over Manheim Township on Saturday. Allderdice (22-5) defeated Canon-McMillan, 61-58, in overtime Saturday.

Sites and times for other second-round matchups were not yet announced.

