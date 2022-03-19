PIAA semifinal win gives Aliquippa chance for rare football-basketball championship double

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 4:29 PM

Aliquippa is headed back to Hershey, this time to play for a state basketball title.

Sophomore Quentin Goode, who quarterbacked the Quips to a state football championship in the fall, made a winning layup with 30 seconds left Saturday afternoon as Aliquippa defeated South Allegheny, 57-55, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal at Highlands.

South Allegheny made 13 3-pointers and shot 52% from beyond the arc, but couldn’t keep Aliquippa out of the paint. The Quips scored the game’s final four points on a tying putback basket by D.J. Walker with less than two minutes left and then Goode’s driving layup.

Walker led Aliquippa with 20 points, Cam Lindsey had 12 and Jayace Williams added 10. All six players who scored for the Quips also were part of the school’s football team that won a state title in December.

Aliquippa (21-8) is headed to the PIAA basketball finals for the first time since winning the state title in 2016.

The Class 3A championship is 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey. The Quips face either District 1 champion Holy Redeemer (24-4) or District 12’s Devon Prep (17-7).

Junior Bryce Epps led South Allegheny with 15 points, sophomore Michael Michalski had 14 and senior Dillion Hynes had 12. The Gladiators (20-8) were trying to reach the state finals for the first time.

Six different players made at least one 3-pointer for South Allegheny. Hynes made four 3s, Epps had three and Michalski and Ethan Kirkwood each had two.

Combined, they went 8 for 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, yet Aliquippa led 34-32 at half.

Neither team had a lead larger than five points in the second.

Consecutive baskets by Williams and Walker gave Aliquippa a 53-48 lead with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. South Allegheny answered with 7-0 run and led 55-53 with two minutes left after a layup by sophomore Jeston Beatty.

Walker’s putback for Aliquippa tied the score at 55.

South Allegheny’s Hynes and Ethan Kirkwood each attempted a go-ahead 3-pointer with about a minute left but missed and Aliquippa took possession.

With about 30 seconds left, Goode used a screen by Williams at the 3-point line to cut into the lane for a go-ahead layup and a 57-55 lead.

After calling timeout with nine seconds left, South Allegheny tried a 3-pointer, but Hynes’ shot from the right corner was blocked out of bounds by Lindsey. With 2.2 seconds left, the Gladiators tried to throw an alley-oop, but Aliquippa’s Williams broke up the inbounds play as time expired.

