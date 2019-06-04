PIAA softball playoffs roundup: West Allegheny cruises past Exeter in 1st round

By: HSSN Staff

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 10:20 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Jade Renner pitches against Rockwood in the PIAA Class A playoffs June 3, 2019, at Peters Township.

Alyssa Goldstrom was 2 for 4 with a home run as WPIAL champion West Allegheny defeated Exeter, 15-6, a PIAA Class 5A first-round game Monday afternoon at Seton Hill.

Britney Wilson and Megan Pollinger were 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Diana Hannan had two hits and two RBIs, and Hannah Schook also doubled in two runs for the Indians (13-7).

West Allegheny will play Penn-Trafford (20-2) in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Donegal 6, Connellsville 4 — Mia Burd had two hits and two RBIs, and Garrity Bungard knocked in a run for Connellsville (16-8), but the Falcons fell short in the PIAA Class 5A first round at Millersville.

Class 6A

Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 0 — Winning pitcher Sam Gress homered, and Tyler White doubled in a run as District 3 champion Central Dauphin (22-2) blanked WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny (15-8) in the PIAA Class 6A first round at Lebanon Valley College.

Class 3A

Avonworth 8, Fort LeBoeuf 1 — WPIAL champion Avonworth (21-2) scored twice in the third inning and erupted for six runs in the sixth en route to a PIAA Class 3A win at North Allegheny. The Lopes will play District 9 champion Clearfield in the quarterfinals.

Bald Eagle Area 6, South Park 1 — Grace Albitz knocked in the lone run for South Park (15-6) in a PIAA Class 3A first-round loss at Penn State. District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area (20-3) scored six runs in the third inning to take control.

Keystone Oaks 8, Girard 0 — Bri Butler threw a six-hitter with 15 strikeouts to guide WPIAL runner-up Keystone Oaks (14-6) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round victory.

Julia Piatt and Sophia Piatt each had two hits and two RBIs, and Sydney Stahl knocked in two runs for the Golden Eagles.

Class 2A

Chartiers-Houston 7, Union City 3 — Kaci Alderson and Kasey Scears had key two-run singles in the fifth inning to help Chartiers-Houston (18-4) to victory in the PIAA Class 2A first round at Penn State Behrend.

Lauren Lober and Scears added RBIs in the seventh to seal the win.

Cranberry 10, Freedom 1 — Freedom (16-7) opened a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but it was all Cranberry after that in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Heindl Field.

Rachael McCauley was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for District 9 champion Cranberry. Madison Slowinski had two hits and an RBI for Freedom.

Frazier 9, Marion Center 6 — Rylee Evans was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to help WPIAL runner-up Frazier (18-4) win a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Mt. Aloysius.

Logan Hartman threw a six-hitter with six strikeouts, and Emi Curcio had two doubles and two RBIs for the Commodores, who will play Chartiers-Houston in the quarterfinals.

Laurel 5, Wilmington 3 — Kayla Ruperto was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Mackenzie Latess hit a two-run homer, as WPIAL champion Laurel (21-2) won a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at North Allegheny.

Ruperto threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts to earn the victory. Laurel will play Cranberry in the quarterfinals.

Class A

Claysburg-Kimmel 11, Union 7 — WPIAL runner-up Union (12-7) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the rally fell short in the PIAA Class A first round at Penn State.

Shae-Lynn Quinn tripled in two runs, and Gianna Trott was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Scotties.

West Greene 8, Rockwood 1 — Mackenzie Carpenter was 2 for 3 with three runs scored as WPIAL champion West Greene won a PIAA Class A first-round game at Peters Township.

McKenna Lampe and Kiley Meek each scored twice as the Pioneers scored three runs in both the second and fourth innings. West Greene (20-4) advanced to play Clarion in the quarterfinals Thursday.

District 5 runner-up Rockwood (13-8) broke the Jade Renner shutout with three straight hits in the sixth inning. It was the 18th straight playoff win for the two-time defending PIAA champion Pioneers, who have won 25 of 26 district and state postseason games in the last four years.