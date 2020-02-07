PIAA team wrestling tournament: Seneca Valley eases past State College

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 9:56 PM

HERSHEY – Seneca Valley used pins by Chanz Shearer (138 pounds) and Antonio Amelio (145) to open a lead, and then got late pins from Liam Volk-Klos (182) and Nick Funovits (220) to defeat District 6 champion State College, 34-29.

The win puts the Raiders (16-2) into the quarterfinals against the top-ranked team in the state, District 11 champion Nazareth, at 2 p.m.Friday at the Giant Center. The Eagles defeated the District 1 fourth-place team, Garnet Valley, 69-3.

A win by Hunter Swedish (113) and a major decision by Dylan Chappell (120) gave Seneca Valley an early 7-0 lead.

A win by Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132) and the pins by Shearer and Amelio pushed the lead to 22-6. The late pins iced the win for the Raiders.

Seneca Valley 34, State College 29

106: Hayden Cunningham (SC) won by forfeit.

*113: Hunter Swedish (SV) major dec. Bailey Weaverling, 16-4.

120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Eric Weaver, 8-2.

126: Carter Weaverling (SC) d. Evan Vetter, 5-1.

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Owen Woolcott, 5-0.

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Clayton Leidy, 2:55.

145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Kyle Martin, 5:09.

152: Harrison Hoopes (SC) d. Aidan Hayes, 8-1.

160: Noah Prewitt (SC) d. Caden Leighty, 8-5.

170: Lance Urbas (SC) tech fall Marshall Adamson, 16-1 (4:56).

182: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ty Price, 3:49.

195: Josiah Lose (SC) d. Patrick Johnson, 2-0 (SV).

220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Nick Beebe, 5:05.

285: Harrison Schoen (SC) won by forfeit.

* — Match started at 113 pounds.

Records: Seneca Valley 15-2, State College 11-5.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

