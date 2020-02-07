PIAA team wrestling tournament: Seneca Valley eases past State College
Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 9:56 PM
HERSHEY – Seneca Valley used pins by Chanz Shearer (138 pounds) and Antonio Amelio (145) to open a lead, and then got late pins from Liam Volk-Klos (182) and Nick Funovits (220) to defeat District 6 champion State College, 34-29.
The win puts the Raiders (16-2) into the quarterfinals against the top-ranked team in the state, District 11 champion Nazareth, at 2 p.m.Friday at the Giant Center. The Eagles defeated the District 1 fourth-place team, Garnet Valley, 69-3.
A win by Hunter Swedish (113) and a major decision by Dylan Chappell (120) gave Seneca Valley an early 7-0 lead.
A win by Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132) and the pins by Shearer and Amelio pushed the lead to 22-6. The late pins iced the win for the Raiders.
Seneca Valley 34, State College 29
106: Hayden Cunningham (SC) won by forfeit.
*113: Hunter Swedish (SV) major dec. Bailey Weaverling, 16-4.
120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Eric Weaver, 8-2.
126: Carter Weaverling (SC) d. Evan Vetter, 5-1.
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Owen Woolcott, 5-0.
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Clayton Leidy, 2:55.
145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Kyle Martin, 5:09.
152: Harrison Hoopes (SC) d. Aidan Hayes, 8-1.
160: Noah Prewitt (SC) d. Caden Leighty, 8-5.
170: Lance Urbas (SC) tech fall Marshall Adamson, 16-1 (4:56).
182: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ty Price, 3:49.
195: Josiah Lose (SC) d. Patrick Johnson, 2-0 (SV).
220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Nick Beebe, 5:05.
285: Harrison Schoen (SC) won by forfeit.
* — Match started at 113 pounds.
Records: Seneca Valley 15-2, State College 11-5.
