Picking the Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the 2000s: Balloting results
Sunday, January 3, 2021 | 2:51 PM
Since all high school sports have been put on hold until Monday, and with the postponements of three big holiday wrestling tournaments, now is a good time to take a look back and pick the top wrestlers from the WPIAL since the start of the century.
Wrestling hasn’t been better in the WPIAL than in the past 20 seasons. There are 100 wrestlers from the WPIAL that have won PIAA titles, and 36 of them were multiple-time champions.
Derry’s Jimmy Gulibon and Jefferson-Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale were four-time champions, while 13 more wrestlers won three titles. That list includes Waynesburg’s Coleman Scott, Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee and Nico Megaludis, Derry’s Troy Dolan and Micky Phillippi, Kittanning’s Jason Nolf, Latrobe’s Luke Pletcher and Shady Side Academy’s Dane Johnson.
Over the last six days, the wrestling community has voted in Twitter polls to determine who is best in each weight class and each classification.
Here are the results from the Class AA upper weights balloting.
On Monday and Tuesday, staff writer Paul Schofield’s teams will be unveiled on Trib HSSN.
171 pounds
A.J. Graves, Jeannette 35.9%
Kurt Brenner, Freedom 35.0%
Matt Cunningham, Shady Side Academy 29.1%
182 pounds
Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant 40.5%
Greg Bulsak, South Park 37.2%
Dakota DesLauriers, Burrell 22.3%
195 pounds
Roman San Doval, Shady Side Academy 44.6%
Shane Datz, Southmoreland 40.5%
Jordan Kitta, Southmoreland 14.9%
220 pounds
Jake Temple, Avella 48.9%
Dan Conley, Burgettstown 31.4%
Jordan Roussos, Carlynton 19.7%
285 pounds
Allan Beattie, Burrell 44.5%
Jake Beistel, Southmoreland 34.6%
Ric San Doval, Shady Side Academy 20.9%
