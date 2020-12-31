Picking the Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the 2000s: Class AA middle weights

Since all high school sports have been put on hold until Jan. 4, and with the postponements of three big holiday wrestling tournaments, now is a good time to take a look back and pick the top wrestlers from the WPIAL since the start of the century.

Wrestling hasn’t been better in the WPIAL than in the past 20 seasons. There are 100 wresters from the WPIAL that have won PIAA titles, and 36 of them were multiple-time champions.

Derry’s Jimmy Gulibon and Jefferson-Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale were four-time champions, while 13 more wrestlers won three titles. That list includes Waynesburg’s Coleman Scott, Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee and Nico Megaludis, Derry’s Troy Dolan and Micky Phillippi, Kittanning’s Jason Nolf, Latrobe’s Luke Pletcher and Shady Side Academy’s Dane Johnson.

Many went on to star in college.

So with a little help from the wrestling community, let’s see who fans think are the best in each weight class and each classification.

For six straight days, the @TribLiveHSSN Twitter account will post polls asking fans to pick the top wrestler in five weight classes per day.

Check back each day for a new set of weights to vote on and a look at the results from the previous day’s polls.

At the end of the week, I’ll release my teams and we’ll see how they stack up against each other.

It’s not easy. There will be numerous four-time WPIAL champions that might be left off.

There are wrestlers on the list that won more NCAA titles than PIAA titles, but voting is based on their high school career, not their college career.

It’s an impressive list of wrestlers to consider. Wrestlers are slotted into weight classes that they competed in during their careers. The weights they won PIAA titles at are highlighted. There are also some four-time WPIAL champions that didn’t win PIAA titles.

Day 4 features Class AA middle weights.

138 pounds

Jacob Ealy, Hopewell, 137-21, PIAA champ (138)

Micky Phillippi, Derry, 170-14, 3-time PIAA champ (113, 132, 138), 4-time WPIAL champ

Shane Welsh, Burrell, 173-28, 3-time WPIAL champ, 3-time PIAA placewinner (135)

140 pounds

Donnie Ament, Mt. Pleasant, 179-28, PIAA champ (145)

Travis Shaffer, Derry, 147-22, PIAA champ (140)

Jared Shields, Burrell, 123-26, WPIAL champ (140), 2-time PIAA placewinner

145 pounds

Mike Carr, South Fayette, 160-15, 2-time PIAA champ (138, 145)

Nick Carr, South Fayette, 128-17, PIAA champ (145)

Jason Makara, Burrell, 110-20, PIAA placewinner (145), 3-time WPIAL champ

152 pounds

Steven Edwards, Burrell, 132-37, PIAA champ (152)

Dane Johnson, Shady Side Academy, 182-11, 3-time PIAA champ (112, 125, 152), 4-time WPIAL champ

Phil Sorrentino, South Allegheny, 115-27, PIAA champ (152)

160 pounds

Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, 160-19, 2-time PIAA champ (152, 160), PIAA runner-up, PIAA third, 4-time WPIAL champ

Matt Lebe, Jeannette, 132-20, PIAA champ (160)

Jake Wentzel, South Park, 156-15, 2-time PIAA champ (152, 160)

Here are the Day 3 Twitter poll results:

CLASS AAA

138 pounds

1. Luke Pletcher, Latrobe 76.7 %

2. Sam Krivus, Hempfield 15.3%

3. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg 7.9%

140 pounds

1. Ashtin Primus, Connellsville 53.1%

2. Ron Doppelheuer, Connellsville 25.9%

3. Dan Burkholder, Trinity 21.1%

145 pounds

1. Michael Kememer, Franklin Regional 59.9%

2. Solomon Chishko, Canon-McMillan 23.2%

3. Nick Nelson, Shaler 16.9%

152 pounds

1. Cam Coy, Penn-Trafford 45.3%

2. Troy Letters, Shaler 44.5%

3. Ryan Goodman, Latrobe 10.2%

160 pounds

1. Greg Jones, Greensburg Salem 46.2%

2. Jake Kemerer, Hempfield 38.7%

3. Jarrod King, Connellsville 15.0%

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .