PIHL high school hockey standings through Feb. 23, 2020

By:

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Brendon Linderman celebrates a score on Bishop McCort on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

Here are the PIHL standings and playoff clinchings through Sunday.

In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.

*-Clinched a playoff berth

@-Clinched a home playoff game

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA – (Set with 8 AAA playoff teams):

@-North Allegheny, 15-3-1 = 31

@-Upper St. Clair, 14-4-1 = 29

@-Peters Township, 13-6-0- = 26

*-Cathedral Prep, 12-6-1 = 25

*-Canon-McMillan, 11-6-2 = 24

*-Pine-Richland, 10-6-2 = 22

*-Seneca Valley, 10-7-2 = 22

*-Bethel Park, 8-9-1 = 17

x-Mt. Lebanon, 5-10-4 = 14

x-Butler, 4-15-1 = 9

x-Central Catholic, 2-16-1 = 5

Class AA – (4 of 8 teams have clinched AA playoff spots):

Northwest Division

Meadville, 8-8-2 = 18

Quaker Valley, 7-7-3 = 17

Mars, 8-8-0 = 16

x-Moon, 2-14-1 = 5

Northeast Division

*-Plum, 9-8-1 = 19

*-Armstrong, 6-9-2 = 14

x-Shaler, 4-13-0 = 8

x-Hampton, 3-14-0 = 6

Southwest Division

*-Baldwin, 16-1-0 = 32

West Allegheny, 13-5-0 = 26

Montour, 12-5-0 = 24

x-South Fayette, 6-11-0 = 12

Southeast Division

*-Latrobe, 15-1-1 = 31

Hempfield, 10-7-0 = 20

Franklin Regional, 10-7-0 = 20

x-Penn-Trafford, 8-8-1 = 17

Class A – (Set with 8 A playoff teams):

Northwest Division

@-North Catholic, 17-1-1 = 35

*-Blackhawk, 6-12-1 = 13

x-Sewickley Academy, 1-17-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Kiski Area, 12-6-1 = 25

*-Indiana, 10-6-3 = 23

x-Fox Chapel, 8-7-4 = 20

x-Freeport, 5-14-0 = 10

Southwest Division

@-Thomas Jefferson, 18-1-0 = 36

*-South Park, 14-5-1 = 29

x-Chartiers Valley, 10-6-3 = 23

x-North Hills, 10-8-1 = 21

Southeast Division

@-Bishop McCort, 16-2-1 = 33

*-Norwin, 14-4-1 = 29

x-Greensburg Salem, 11-6-2 = 24

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 9-9-1 = 19

Wheeling Division

%-Wheeling Park, 7-9-2 = 16

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-17-0 = 2

Class B – (6 of 8 teams have clinched Class B playoff spots):

North Division

@-Neshannock, 14-2-0 = 28

@-Avonworth, 10-5-1 = 21

*-Burrell, 7-9-0 = 14

*-Wilmington, 6-9-0 = 12

x-Central Valley, 3-13-0 = 6

x-Erie McDowell, 1-15-0 = 2

South Division

@-Ringgold, 17-0-0 = 34

@-Carrick, 13-1-2 = 28

Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-1 = 19

Morgantown, 7-9-1 = 15

Connellsville, 7-10-1 = 15

Bishop Canevin, 7-10-0 = 14

x-Trinity, 6-12-0 = 12

