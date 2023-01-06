PIHL mourns death of commissioner John Mucha

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 5:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The PIHL Penguins Cup championship trophy.

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League commissioner John Mucha, who oversaw high school competition throughout Western Pennsylvania, has died.

League president Jack Kukan, who described Mucha as a strong leader with a business-like approach to finances, said he died Thursday while traveling to New York City. Mucha was in his fifth season as commissioner of the PIHL, which has 57 high school teams across the region.

“I’ve been involved with this league for 20-some years, and I believe in my heart that he’s done more than anyone to bring this league forward,” Kukan said. “He tried to be fair to every team and worked ceaselessly with all of the rinks to make this league a credible entity.”

Before becoming commissioner in 2019, Mucha served in various roles as league president, business manager and a club officer.

The league’s executive board will hold an emergency meeting this weekend, Kukan said. The board of governors, which includes a representative from every member club, meets next week.

“(Finding a replacement) is not going to be easy,” Kukan said. “That’s not a position where you just hire somebody off the street, because you need somebody who really knows how the league works and how everything fits together.”

However, he said league operations will continue as scheduled, and he credited the administrative staff already in place for keeping things running.

“We’ll be OK in the interim until we work this out,” Kukan said. “Hockey will be played and things will be taken care of.”

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.