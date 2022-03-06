PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview: Hempfield vs. Thomas Jefferson, Monday, March 7, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 6:46 PM

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

8-Hempfield (9-9) vs. 1-Thomas Jefferson (17-1)

7 p.m. Monday at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Meadville/4-Penn-Trafford in semifinals, 7 p.m. March 15 at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Moon

Ice chips: Hempfield finished fourth in the East Division with 19 points despite allowing a division-high 101 goals. The Spartans won three of their final four regular-season games, including a 5-4 win over Latrobe, a 6-3 victory over Armstrong and a 5-0 shutout of Montour. Aidan Dunlap leads the team with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists). Nick Bruno (29), Zach Ridilla (28), Damion Busch (25), and Logan Eisaman (24) are not far behind. … Thomas Jefferson beat Hempfield, 6-3, on Nov. 1. The West Division champion Jaguars take a seven-game winning streak into the postseason. They have outscored the opposition 124-42. Of those goals scored, 51 have come in the second period. Six players have at least 23 points, led by Nick Stock, who has 32 on 12 goals and 20 assists, and Colby Bilski with 31 (16/15). Jake Stock had 28 (13/15). Goaltender Billy Siemon is 13-1 with 295 saves. The Jaguars’ 124 goals rank second in Class 2A behind Franklin Regional.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Thomas Jefferson