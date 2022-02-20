TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings, Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 20, 2022

By:
Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 5:36 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

*-North Allegheny, 15-2-1 = 31

*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27

*-Pine-Richland, 13-5-0 = 26

*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-2 = 24

*-Mt. Lebanon,11-7-1 = 23

*-Baldwin, 10-6-3 = 23

*-Bethel Park, 8-9-2 = 18

Central Catholic, 8-9-0 = 16

Upper St. Clair, 6-11-1 = 13

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-14-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

*-South Fayette, 14-3-0 = 28

*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24

Butler, 6-12-0 = 12

Montour, 4-11-2 = 10

x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8

x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 14-2-1 = 29

*-Armstrong, 13-2-3 = 29

*-Penn-Trafford, 14-4-0 = 28

Latrobe, 8-9-0 = 16

Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15

x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 14-4-0 = 28

McDowell, 9-6-0 = 18

x-Blackhawk, 1-15-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 17-0-0 = 34

Freeport, 8-7-1 = 17

x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14

x-Plum, 6-9-2 = 14

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 14-3-2 = 30

Moon, 11-6-1 = 23

North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22

x-Chartiers Valley, 4-9-4 = 12

Southeast Division

Norwin, 11-4-2 = 24

Westmont-Hilltop, 11-6-0 = 22

Greensburg Salem, 11-7-0 = 22

Kiski Area, 10-7-2 = 22

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-8-2 = 20

#-Wheeling Park, 5-13-1 = 11

Division II (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-1 = 31

Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22

Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22

Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20

Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0

South Division

*-Ringgold, 11-4-1 = 23

*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21

Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20

Connellsville, 7-9-0 = 14

Morgantown, 6-7-1 = 13

x-Trinity, 1-14-1 = 3

