PIHL standings, Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 20, 2022
By:
Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 5:36 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
*-North Allegheny, 15-2-1 = 31
*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27
*-Pine-Richland, 13-5-0 = 26
*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-2 = 24
*-Mt. Lebanon,11-7-1 = 23
*-Baldwin, 10-6-3 = 23
*-Bethel Park, 8-9-2 = 18
Central Catholic, 8-9-0 = 16
Upper St. Clair, 6-11-1 = 13
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9
x-Cathedral Prep, 2-14-2 = 6
Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33
*-South Fayette, 14-3-0 = 28
*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24
Butler, 6-12-0 = 12
Montour, 4-11-2 = 10
x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8
x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0
East Division
*-Franklin Regional, 14-2-1 = 29
*-Armstrong, 13-2-3 = 29
*-Penn-Trafford, 14-4-0 = 28
Latrobe, 8-9-0 = 16
Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16
Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15
x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5
Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 14-4-0 = 28
McDowell, 9-6-0 = 18
x-Blackhawk, 1-15-1 = 3
x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 17-0-0 = 34
Freeport, 8-7-1 = 17
x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14
x-Plum, 6-9-2 = 14
Southwest Division
*-North Catholic, 14-3-2 = 30
Moon, 11-6-1 = 23
North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22
x-Chartiers Valley, 4-9-4 = 12
Southeast Division
Norwin, 11-4-2 = 24
Westmont-Hilltop, 11-6-0 = 22
Greensburg Salem, 11-7-0 = 22
Kiski Area, 10-7-2 = 22
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-8-2 = 20
#-Wheeling Park, 5-13-1 = 11
Division II (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-1 = 31
Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22
Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22
Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20
Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20
x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0
South Division
*-Ringgold, 11-4-1 = 23
*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21
Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20
Connellsville, 7-9-0 = 14
Morgantown, 6-7-1 = 13
x-Trinity, 1-14-1 = 3
