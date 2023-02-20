TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 19, 2023

By:
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 8:09 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Peters Township, 14-3-1 = 29

*-Seneca Valley, 14-4-1 = 29

*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27

*-North Allegheny, 11-5-3 = 25

*-Pine-Richland, 11-7-1 = 23

*-Upper St. Clair, 10-7-1 = 21

*-Cathedral Prep, 10-8-0 = 20

Baldwin, 5-11-2 = 12

Bethel Park, 5-12-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon, 5-14-0 = 10

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-14-1 = 9

Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

*-Armstrong, 16-2-0 = 32

*-South Fayette, 13-2-2 = 28

*-Bishop McCort, 13-6-0 = 26

*-Latrobe, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Penn-Trafford, 11-7-0 = 22

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-7-0 = 22

*-Franklin Regional, 9-8-1 = 19

*-Hempfield, 7-11-1 = 15

x-Meadville, 3-13-1 = 7

x-Mars, 3-15-0 = 6

x-Butler, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (8 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 17-1-1 = 35

*-Montour, 16-4-0 = 32

*-McDowell, 13-4-2 = 28

North Catholic, 12-5-1 = 25

Quaker Valley, 12-6-1 = 25

West Allegheny, 11-6-2 = 24

Avonworth, 11-7-1 = 23

x-Moon, 9-10-0 = 18

x-Chartiers Valley, 6-11-1 = 13

x-Blackhawk, 5-13-2 = 12

x-Beaver, 1-16-1 = 3

x-Wheeling Park, 0-18-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 17-2-0 = 34

*-Greensburg Salem, 16-3-0 = 32

*-Norwin, 14-4-1 = 29

*-Kiski Area, 14-4-0 = 28

*-Indiana, 11-7-1 = 23

Freeport, 9-9-1 = 19

Shaler, 9-9-0 = 18

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-14-0 = 10

x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9

x-Hampton, 3-15-0 = 6

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-17-0 = 4

Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 16-0-0 = 32

*-Deer Lakes, 15-2-0 = 30

*-Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22

*-Burrell, 8-5-4 = 20

x-Wilmington, 4-12-0 = 8

x-Central Valley, 1-16-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 12-3-1 = 25

*-Connellsville, 11-5-1 = 23

Carrick, 7-8-1 = 15

Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-1 = 15

Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15

x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0

