PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 19, 2023
By:
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 8:09 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
*-Peters Township, 14-3-1 = 29
*-Seneca Valley, 14-4-1 = 29
*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27
*-North Allegheny, 11-5-3 = 25
*-Pine-Richland, 11-7-1 = 23
*-Upper St. Clair, 10-7-1 = 21
*-Cathedral Prep, 10-8-0 = 20
Baldwin, 5-11-2 = 12
Bethel Park, 5-12-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon, 5-14-0 = 10
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-14-1 = 9
Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)
*-Armstrong, 16-2-0 = 32
*-South Fayette, 13-2-2 = 28
*-Bishop McCort, 13-6-0 = 26
*-Latrobe, 11-6-1 = 23
*-Penn-Trafford, 11-7-0 = 22
*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-7-0 = 22
*-Franklin Regional, 9-8-1 = 19
*-Hempfield, 7-11-1 = 15
x-Meadville, 3-13-1 = 7
x-Mars, 3-15-0 = 6
x-Butler, 2-15-1 = 5
Class A: (8 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-North Hills, 17-1-1 = 35
*-Montour, 16-4-0 = 32
*-McDowell, 13-4-2 = 28
North Catholic, 12-5-1 = 25
Quaker Valley, 12-6-1 = 25
West Allegheny, 11-6-2 = 24
Avonworth, 11-7-1 = 23
x-Moon, 9-10-0 = 18
x-Chartiers Valley, 6-11-1 = 13
x-Blackhawk, 5-13-2 = 12
x-Beaver, 1-16-1 = 3
x-Wheeling Park, 0-18-0 = 0
Blue Division
*-Fox Chapel, 17-2-0 = 34
*-Greensburg Salem, 16-3-0 = 32
*-Norwin, 14-4-1 = 29
*-Kiski Area, 14-4-0 = 28
*-Indiana, 11-7-1 = 23
Freeport, 9-9-1 = 19
Shaler, 9-9-0 = 18
x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-14-0 = 10
x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9
x-Hampton, 3-15-0 = 6
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-17-0 = 4
Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 16-0-0 = 32
*-Deer Lakes, 15-2-0 = 30
*-Neshannock, 10-4-2 = 22
*-Burrell, 8-5-4 = 20
x-Wilmington, 4-12-0 = 8
x-Central Valley, 1-16-1 = 3
Blue Division
*-Ringgold, 12-3-1 = 25
*-Connellsville, 11-5-1 = 23
Carrick, 7-8-1 = 15
Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-1 = 15
Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15
x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0
