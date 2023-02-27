PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 26, 2023
Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 7:06 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Feb. 26.
The Class A playoffs are set to begin with two first-round games Monday and two more Tuesday.
Monday
Indiana Little Indians vs. Quaker Valley Quakers at Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale at 9 p.m.
West Allegheny Indians vs. Norwin Knights at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Freeport/Shaler vs. North Catholic Trojans at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry at 9:20 p.m.
Avonworth Antelopes vs. Kiski Area Cavaliers at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 9:10 p.m.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
*-Peters Township, 15-3-1 = 31
*-Central Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29
*-Seneca Valley, 14-5-1 = 29
*-North Allegheny, 11-5-3 = 25
*-Upper St. Clair, 11-7-1 = 23
*-Pine-Richland, 11-8-1 = 23
*-Cathedral Prep, 11-8-0 = 22
Mt. Lebanon, 6-14-0 = 12
Baldwin, 5-12-2 = 12
Bethel Park, 5-13-1 = 11
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-15-1 = 9
Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)
*-Armstrong, 17-2-0 = 34
*-South Fayette, 14-2-2 = 30
*-Bishop McCort, 14-6-0 = 28
*-Penn-Trafford, 12-7-0 = 24
*-Latrobe, 11-7-1 = 23
*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-8-0 = 22
*-Franklin Regional, 10-8-1 = 21
*-Hempfield, 7-11-1 = 15
x-Mars, 4-15-0 = 8
x-Meadville, 3-14-2 = 8
x-Butler, 2-15-2 = 6
Class A: (11 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-North Hills, 18-1-1 = 37
*-Montour, 16-4-0 = 32
*-McDowell, 14-4-2 = 30
*-North Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29
*-Quaker Valley, 13-6-1 = 27
*-West Allegheny, 11-7-2 = 24
x-Avonworth, 11-8-1 = 23
x-Moon, 10-10-0 = 20
x-Chartiers Valley, 6-13-1 = 13
x-Blackhawk, 5-13-2 = 12
x-Beaver, 2-17-1 = 5
x-Wheeling Park, 0-20-0 = 0
Blue Division
*-Fox Chapel, 18-2-0 = 36
*-Greensburg Salem, 17-3-0 = 32
*-Norwin, 15-4-1 = 31
*-Kiski Area, 15-5-0 = 30
*-Indiana, 12-7-1 = 25
Shaler, 9-9-1 = 19
Freeport, 9-10-1 = 19
x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-15-0 = 10
x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9
x-Hampton, 4-16-0 = 8
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-18-0 = 4
Class D2: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 16-1-0 = 32
*-Deer Lakes, 16-2-0 = 32
*-Neshannock, 10-5-2 = 22
*-Burrell, 9-5-4 = 22
x-Wilmington, 4-13-0 = 8
x-Central Valley, 1-16-1 = 3
Blue Division
*-Ringgold, 13-3-1 = 27
*-Connellsville, 11-5-1 = 23
*-Morgantown, 9-8-1 = 19
Carrick, 8-8-1 = 17
Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-2 = 16
x-Trinity, 0-17-0 = 0
