PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 7:06 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Feb. 26.

The Class A playoffs are set to begin with two first-round games Monday and two more Tuesday.

Monday

Indiana Little Indians vs. Quaker Valley Quakers at Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale at 9 p.m.

West Allegheny Indians vs. Norwin Knights at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Freeport/Shaler vs. North Catholic Trojans at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry at 9:20 p.m.

Avonworth Antelopes vs. Kiski Area Cavaliers at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 9:10 p.m.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Peters Township, 15-3-1 = 31

*-Central Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29

*-Seneca Valley, 14-5-1 = 29

*-North Allegheny, 11-5-3 = 25

*-Upper St. Clair, 11-7-1 = 23

*-Pine-Richland, 11-8-1 = 23

*-Cathedral Prep, 11-8-0 = 22

Mt. Lebanon, 6-14-0 = 12

Baldwin, 5-12-2 = 12

Bethel Park, 5-13-1 = 11

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-15-1 = 9

Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

*-Armstrong, 17-2-0 = 34

*-South Fayette, 14-2-2 = 30

*-Bishop McCort, 14-6-0 = 28

*-Penn-Trafford, 12-7-0 = 24

*-Latrobe, 11-7-1 = 23

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-8-0 = 22

*-Franklin Regional, 10-8-1 = 21

*-Hempfield, 7-11-1 = 15

x-Mars, 4-15-0 = 8

x-Meadville, 3-14-2 = 8

x-Butler, 2-15-2 = 6

Class A: (11 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 18-1-1 = 37

*-Montour, 16-4-0 = 32

*-McDowell, 14-4-2 = 30

*-North Catholic, 14-5-1 = 29

*-Quaker Valley, 13-6-1 = 27

*-West Allegheny, 11-7-2 = 24

x-Avonworth, 11-8-1 = 23

x-Moon, 10-10-0 = 20

x-Chartiers Valley, 6-13-1 = 13

x-Blackhawk, 5-13-2 = 12

x-Beaver, 2-17-1 = 5

x-Wheeling Park, 0-20-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 18-2-0 = 36

*-Greensburg Salem, 17-3-0 = 32

*-Norwin, 15-4-1 = 31

*-Kiski Area, 15-5-0 = 30

*-Indiana, 12-7-1 = 25

Shaler, 9-9-1 = 19

Freeport, 9-10-1 = 19

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-15-0 = 10

x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9

x-Hampton, 4-16-0 = 8

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-18-0 = 4

Class D2: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 16-1-0 = 32

*-Deer Lakes, 16-2-0 = 32

*-Neshannock, 10-5-2 = 22

*-Burrell, 9-5-4 = 22

x-Wilmington, 4-13-0 = 8

x-Central Valley, 1-16-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 13-3-1 = 27

*-Connellsville, 11-5-1 = 23

*-Morgantown, 9-8-1 = 19

Carrick, 8-8-1 = 17

Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-2 = 16

x-Trinity, 0-17-0 = 0