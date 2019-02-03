PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 3, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 10:09 AM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Feb. 3. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Exclusive coverage of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs can be heard and viewed in March on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

In Class AAA, all of the teams qualify with 9 playing 8 to see which team faces the top seed.

In Class AA, the top five teams in each of the two divisions qualify for the postseason.

In Class A, the top eight teams in the North Division qualify, along with the top four in both the East and South divisions.

In Division II, the top eight teams qualify.

*-Clinched a playoff berth

@-Clinched a home playoff game

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

@-Peters Township, 12-3-0-1=25

@-North Allegheny, 12-4-0-0=24

@-Bethel Park, 11-4-0-0=22

@-Mt. Lebanon, 9-5-0-1=19

Seneca Valley, 6-9-0-0=12

Butler, 5-8-0-2=12

Central Catholic, 5 -8 -0-2=12

Cathedral Prep, 5-9-0-0=10

Canon-McMillan, 3-11-0-1=7

Class AA

Northwest Division

@-Pine-Richland, 14-0-0-1=29

@-Mars, 14-3-0-0=28

*-Hampton, 8-6-0-1=17

*-Moon, 7-7-0-1=15

Quaker Valley, 4-11-0-1=9

Shaler, 2-11-0-3=7

Armstrong, 2-13-0-1=5

Southeast Division

@-Latrobe, 13-3-0-0=26

*-Upper St. Clair, 12-2-0-2=26

*-Hempfield, 10-6-0-0=20

Franklin Regional, 8-6-0-2=18

Baldwin, 7-7-0-1=15

Penn-Trafford, 6-10-0-0=12

Plum, 3-10-0-2=8

Class A

North Division

@-Montour, 14-1-0-0=28

@-Meadville, 12-2-0-0=24

@-West Allegheny, 12-3-0-0=24

*-North Hills, 9-5-0-0=18

*-Fox Chapel, 7-8-0-0=14

*-Sewickley Academy, 7-8-0-0=14

Freeport, 5-9-0-0=10

Blackhawk, 3-12-0-0=6

Deer Lakes, 2-12-0-1=5

Beaver, 2-12-0-0=4

East Division

%-Bishop McCort, 12-3-0-0=24

*-Indiana, 9-5-0-1=19

*-Norwin, 8-7-0-0=16

*-Westmont-Hilltop, 6-6-0-2=14

Greensburg Salem, 4-11-0-0=8

Kiski Area, 1-14-0-0=2

South Division

@-South Fayette, 13-2-0-0=26

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-2-0-0=22

*-South Park, 10-4-0-1=21

*-Chartiers Valley, 7-8-0-0=14

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-10-0-2=8

%-Wheeling Park, 3-9-0-0=6

Division II

@-Burrell, 17-0-0-0=34

*-Ringgold, 14-3-0-0=28

*-Connellsville, 12-2-0-2=26

*-Neshannock, 11-3-0-1=23

*-Carrick, 9-6-0-1=19

*-Central Valley, 6-8-0-2=14

Morgantown, 6-8-0-2=14

Knoch, 5-11-0-0=10

Trinity, 4-12-0-1=9

Bishop Canevin, 2-12-0-1=5

McDowell, 2-12-0-1=5

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.