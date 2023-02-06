TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 5, 2023

By:
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 6:57 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27

*-Peters Township, 12-3-1 = 25

*-Seneca Valley, 12-4-1 = 25

*-North Allegheny, 10-4-3 = 23

*-Cathedral Prep, 9-6-1 = 19

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-6-1 = 19

*-Pine-Richland, 9-7-1 = 19

Baldwin, 5-10-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 5-10-1 = 11

Canon-McMillan, 4-12-1 = 9

Mt. Lebanon, 4-13-0 = 8

Class 2A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

*-Armstrong, 15-2-0 = 30

*-South Fayette, 12-1-2 = 26

*-Bishop McCort, 11-6-0 = 22

*-Latrobe, 10-6-1 = 21

*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-6-0 = 20

*-Penn-Trafford, 9-7-0 = 18

*-Franklin Regional, 8-8-1 = 17

Hempfield, 7-8-1 = 15

Meadville, 3-12-1 = 7

x-Mars, 3-13-0 = 6

x-Butler, 2-14-1 = 5

Class A: (5 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 15-1-1 = 31

McDowell, 12-4-1 = 25

Montour, 12-4-0 = 24

North Catholic, 11-4-1 = 23

Quaker Valley, 11-4-1 = 23

West Allegheny, 9-5-2 = 20

Avonworth, 9-7-1 = 19

Moon, 7-7-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 5-9-1 = 11

x-Blackhawk, 4-11-2 = 10

x-Beaver, 1-15-0 = 2

x-Wheeling Park, 0-15-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 16-2-0 = 32

*-Greensburg Salem, 14-3-0 = 28

*-Kiski Area, 13-3-0 = 26

*-Norwin, 12-4-1 = 25

Indiana, 10-6-1 = 21

Shaler, 8-8-0 = 16

Freeport, 7-8-1 = 15

Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-12-0 = 10

x-Plum, 3-12-2 = 8

x-Hampton, 2-13-0 = 4

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 1-15-0 = 2

Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 14-0-0 = 28

*-Deer Lakes, 14-1-0 = 28

*-Neshannock, 9-3-2 = 20

*-Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18

x-Wilmington, 2-12-0 = 4

x-Central Valley, 1-14-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 12-1-1 = 25

*-Connellsville, 10-5-1 = 21

Morgantown, 7-7-1 = 15

Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 6-8-1 = 13

x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0

