PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 5, 2023
By:
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 6:57 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27
*-Peters Township, 12-3-1 = 25
*-Seneca Valley, 12-4-1 = 25
*-North Allegheny, 10-4-3 = 23
*-Cathedral Prep, 9-6-1 = 19
*-Upper St. Clair, 9-6-1 = 19
*-Pine-Richland, 9-7-1 = 19
Baldwin, 5-10-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 5-10-1 = 11
Canon-McMillan, 4-12-1 = 9
Mt. Lebanon, 4-13-0 = 8
Class 2A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
*-Armstrong, 15-2-0 = 30
*-South Fayette, 12-1-2 = 26
*-Bishop McCort, 11-6-0 = 22
*-Latrobe, 10-6-1 = 21
*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-6-0 = 20
*-Penn-Trafford, 9-7-0 = 18
*-Franklin Regional, 8-8-1 = 17
Hempfield, 7-8-1 = 15
Meadville, 3-12-1 = 7
x-Mars, 3-13-0 = 6
x-Butler, 2-14-1 = 5
Class A: (5 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-North Hills, 15-1-1 = 31
McDowell, 12-4-1 = 25
Montour, 12-4-0 = 24
North Catholic, 11-4-1 = 23
Quaker Valley, 11-4-1 = 23
West Allegheny, 9-5-2 = 20
Avonworth, 9-7-1 = 19
Moon, 7-7-0 = 14
Chartiers Valley, 5-9-1 = 11
x-Blackhawk, 4-11-2 = 10
x-Beaver, 1-15-0 = 2
x-Wheeling Park, 0-15-0 = 0
Blue Division
*-Fox Chapel, 16-2-0 = 32
*-Greensburg Salem, 14-3-0 = 28
*-Kiski Area, 13-3-0 = 26
*-Norwin, 12-4-1 = 25
Indiana, 10-6-1 = 21
Shaler, 8-8-0 = 16
Freeport, 7-8-1 = 15
Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-12-0 = 10
x-Plum, 3-12-2 = 8
x-Hampton, 2-13-0 = 4
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 1-15-0 = 2
Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 14-0-0 = 28
*-Deer Lakes, 14-1-0 = 28
*-Neshannock, 9-3-2 = 20
*-Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18
x-Wilmington, 2-12-0 = 4
x-Central Valley, 1-14-1 = 3
Blue Division
*-Ringgold, 12-1-1 = 25
*-Connellsville, 10-5-1 = 21
Morgantown, 7-7-1 = 15
Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 6-8-1 = 13
x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0
