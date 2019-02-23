PIHL standings through Feb. 23, 2019

Here are the final PIHL high school hockey standings through Feb. 23. Check out playoff coverage over the next four weeks, along with the weekly PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesday at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

In Class AAA, all of the teams qualify with No. 9 playing No. 8 to see who faces top seed.

In Class AA, the top five teams in each of the two divisions qualify for the postseason.

In Class A, the top eight teams in the North Division qualify, along with the top four in both the East and South divisions.

In Division II, the top eight teams qualify.

*-Clinched a playoff berth

@-Clinched a home playoff game

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

@-Peters Township, 14-3-0-1 = 29

@-North Allegheny, 14-4-0-0 = 28

@-Bethel Park, 13-5-0-0 = 26

@-Mt. Lebanon, 9-8-0-1 = 19

*-Cathedral Prep, 8-10-0-0 = 16

*-Central Catholic, 7 -9 -0-2 = 16

*-Seneca Valley, 6-11-0-1 = 13

*-Butler, 5-11-0-2 = 12

*-Canon-McMillan, 5-12-0-1 = 11

Class AA

Northwest Division

@-Pine-Richland, 18-0-0-1 = 37

@-Mars, 15-4-0-0 = 30

*-Hampton, 10-7-0-2 = 22

*-Moon, 10-8-0-1 = 21

*-Quaker Valley, 5-13-0-1 = 11

x-Armstrong, 3-15-0-1 = 7

x-Shaler, 2-14-0-3 = 7

Southeast Division

@-Upper St. Clair, 14-3-0-2 = 30

@-Latrobe, 14-4-0-1 = 29

*-Franklin Regional, 11-6-0-2 = 24

*-Hempfield, 11-7-0-1 = 23

*-Baldwin, 9-9-0-1 = 19

x-Penn-Trafford, 8-11-0-0 = 16

x-Plum, 3-14-0-2 = 8

Class A

North Division

@-Montour, 17-1-0-0 = 34

@-Meadville, 15-3-0-0 = 30

@-West Allegheny, 15-3-0-0 = 30

@-North Hills, 13-5-0-0 = 26

*-Sewickley Academy, 9-9-0-0 = 18

*-Fox Chapel, 8-10-0-0 = 16

*-Freeport, 5-13-0-0 = 10

*-Beaver, 3-15-0-0 = 6

*-Blackhawk, 3-15-0-0 = 6

x-Deer Lakes, 2-15-0-1 = 5

East Division

%-Bishop McCort, 13-4-0-0 = 26

*-Indiana, 12-5-0-1 = 25

*-Westmont-Hilltop, 9-7-0-2 = 20

*-Norwin, 9-9-0-0 = 18

*-Greensburg Salem, 5-13-0-0 = 10

x-Kiski Area, 1-15-0-0 = 2

South Division

@-South Fayette, 16-2-0-0 = 32

@-Thomas Jefferson, 15-3-0-0 = 30

*-South Park, 11-6-0-1 = 23

*-Chartiers Valley, 7-10-0-1 = 15

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-11-0-2 = 12

%-Wheeling Park, 4-13-0-1 = 9

Division II

@-Burrell, 19-1-0-0 = 38

@-Neshannock, 16-3-0-1 = 33

@-Ringgold, 16-4-0-0 = 32

@-Connellsville, 14-3-0-2 = 30

*-Carrick, 13-6-0-1 = 27

*-Central Valley, 8-10-0-2 = 18

*-Morgantown, 7-11-0-2 = 16

*-Trinity, 5-13-0-2 = 12

x-Knoch, 5-14-0-0 = 10

x-Bishop Canevin, 3-16-0-1 = 7

x-McDowell, 3-16-0-1 = 7