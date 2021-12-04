Pine Creek Journal notebook: 6 football players make 1st team all-conference

By:

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Gochis catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against Harrisburg on Aug. 28.

The Pine-Richland Rams football team was well represented on the Class 5A Northeast Conference teams.

Three offensive and three defensive players made first-team all-conference.

Senior tackle Jalen Klemm, senior wide receiver Alex Gochis and junior wide receiver Andrew Mellis were the Rams that made first-team offense.

Gochis had 48 receptions and eight touchdowns, while Mellis had 35 catches and two touchdowns. Klemm anchored the offensive line prior to a season-ending injury.

Seniors James Domer and Jeremiah Hasley and junior Ryan Palmeri were on the first-team defense.

Hasley, a Duke commit, had a team-high 135 tackles. Domer recorded 50 tackles and five sacks. Palmeri had 75 tackles.

Second teamers were Ryan Cory, Brooks Eastburn and Jake Beam on offense and Connor Lenz and Brandon Ansell on defense. Cole Boyd, Sam Greene, Max Heckert and Brad Gelly were honorable mentions.

More fall honors

The three-time defending champion Pine-Richland field hockey team had four players honored on the All-WPIAL Class 3A team.

Senior Rylie Wollerton, a Louisville commit, senior Fiona Kortyna, junior Mary Wymard and freshman Georgia Rottinghouse earned first-team honors. Senior keeper Sadie Baratka and senior defender Laura Krill were honorable mentions.

In girls volleyball, Sophie Catalano and Kaili Doctor represented the Rams on the Section 1-4A first team. Makayla Roy and Katie Yanni were honorable mentions.

Senior defender Zach Palko was the lone Ram to receive All-Section 1-4A honors in boys soccer. Colin Zvejnieks, Ben Rishel, Cale Klaff and Even Dougal were second teamers, and Justin Bang was an honorable mention.

In girls soccer, Katie Lindrose and Kiley Hassinger earned second-team honors in Section 1-4A. Manon Prokesch and Rachel Bashe were honorable mentions.

King up for award

Tyler King has had a strong first season as a linebacker at Stony Brook, and now he’s a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award for the most outstanding freshman in NCAA FCS.

King, a 2019 Pine-Richland grad, was one of 22 players that made the final list. He had a team-leading 95 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and an interception.

The winner of the 11th Annual Jerry Rice Award will be announced Dec. 13.

King was also named to the Colonial Athletic Conference’s second-team defense.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Pine-Richland