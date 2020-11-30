Pine-Richland earns 12 all-conference spots on Northeast football team

By:

Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Cole Spencer scoots up the sideline past the Governor Mifflin bench for the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.

A dozen Pine-Richland players earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 5A Northeast including the record-setting combination of quarterback Cole Spencer and receiver Eli Jochem.

The Rams won WPIAL and PIAA titles this season under coach Eric Kasperowicz, who was named Coach of the Year in the conference.

Pine-Richland had five players on offense and seven on defense make the first team in a vote of conference coaches. The Rams went 11-0 this season.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Luke Pugliese, Penn Hills, C, 6-1, 275, jr.

Spencer King, Pine-Richland, G, 5-11, 280, sr.

Thomas Golembiewski, Fox Chapel, G, 6-0, 240, sr.

Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, T, 6-3, 275, sr.

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area, T, 6-6, 320, jr.

TJ Legler, North Hills, TE, 6-1, 200, sr.

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, QB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Curtis Foskey, North Hills, RB, 5-9, 200, sr.

Derrick Topeck, Penn Hills, RB, 5-10, 195, sr.

Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland, RB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.

Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel, WR, 6-1, 160, jr.

Jonah Silverman, Penn Hills, K, 5-10, 170, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, DE, 6-2, 265, sr.

Jack Dilts, Kiski Area, DE, 6-5, 255, sr.

Nate Brackman, North Hills, DT, 6-0, 240, sr.

Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland, DT, 6-2, 265, jr.

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, ILB, 6-2, 205, sr.

Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, ILB, 6-1, 235, jr.

Zach Waryanka, Pine-Richland, OLB, 6-1 205, sr.

Jawann Brown, Penn Hills, OLB, 5-9, 185, sr.

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, OLB, 6-2, 205, jr.

Robert Dickerson, North Hills, DB, 6-0, 185, jr.

Sam Neill, Pine-Richland, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.

Caden Schweiger, Pine-Richland, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Noel Roach, Penn Hills, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, P, 6-2, 195, jr.

Coach of the Year: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler