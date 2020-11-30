Pine-Richland earns 12 all-conference spots on Northeast football team
Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:00 PM
A dozen Pine-Richland players earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 5A Northeast including the record-setting combination of quarterback Cole Spencer and receiver Eli Jochem.
The Rams won WPIAL and PIAA titles this season under coach Eric Kasperowicz, who was named Coach of the Year in the conference.
Pine-Richland had five players on offense and seven on defense make the first team in a vote of conference coaches. The Rams went 11-0 this season.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Luke Pugliese, Penn Hills, C, 6-1, 275, jr.
Spencer King, Pine-Richland, G, 5-11, 280, sr.
Thomas Golembiewski, Fox Chapel, G, 6-0, 240, sr.
Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, T, 6-3, 275, sr.
Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Kiski Area, T, 6-6, 320, jr.
TJ Legler, North Hills, TE, 6-1, 200, sr.
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, QB, 5-10, 180, sr.
Curtis Foskey, North Hills, RB, 5-9, 200, sr.
Derrick Topeck, Penn Hills, RB, 5-10, 195, sr.
Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland, RB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.
Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel, WR, 6-1, 160, jr.
Jonah Silverman, Penn Hills, K, 5-10, 170, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, DE, 6-2, 265, sr.
Jack Dilts, Kiski Area, DE, 6-5, 255, sr.
Nate Brackman, North Hills, DT, 6-0, 240, sr.
Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland, DT, 6-2, 265, jr.
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, ILB, 6-2, 205, sr.
Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, ILB, 6-1, 235, jr.
Zach Waryanka, Pine-Richland, OLB, 6-1 205, sr.
Jawann Brown, Penn Hills, OLB, 5-9, 185, sr.
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, OLB, 6-2, 205, jr.
Robert Dickerson, North Hills, DB, 6-0, 185, jr.
Sam Neill, Pine-Richland, DB, 6-0, 165, sr.
Caden Schweiger, Pine-Richland, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Noel Roach, Penn Hills, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.
Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, P, 6-2, 195, jr.
Coach of the Year: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
