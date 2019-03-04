Pine-Richland junior Luke Meckler adds 1st FBS offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 9:02 PM

Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Meckler (2) reaches the ball over the goal line during their game against Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland High School on Nov. 9, 2018.

Pine-Richland junior Luke Meckler, a two-way standout for the WPIAL champion Rams, added his first FBS offer.

Meckler announced an offer from Kent State on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back and safety already had an Ivy League offer from Dartmouth.

Meckler rushed for 1,492 yards and scored 21 touchdowns last fall when Pine-Richland won the WPIAL Class 6A title. Defensively, Meckler made 47 total tackles and four interceptions.

His junior season included a 22-carry, 263-yard, four-touchdown performance against Central Catholic. He topped 100 rushing yards eight times including three 200-yard games.