Pine-Richland junior Luke Meckler adds 1st FBS offer

By:
Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 9:02 PM

Pine-Richland junior Luke Meckler, a two-way standout for the WPIAL champion Rams, added his first FBS offer.

Meckler announced an offer from Kent State on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back and safety already had an Ivy League offer from Dartmouth.

Meckler rushed for 1,492 yards and scored 21 touchdowns last fall when Pine-Richland won the WPIAL Class 6A title. Defensively, Meckler made 47 total tackles and four interceptions.

His junior season included a 22-carry, 263-yard, four-touchdown performance against Central Catholic. He topped 100 rushing yards eight times including three 200-yard games.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me