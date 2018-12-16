Pine-Richland leads PIHL Trib 10 power rankings
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL hockey season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings.
These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
Here are the ranking for the week of Dec. 16:
Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.
PIHL TRIB 10
1. Pine-Richland (10-0-0-0)
2. North Allegheny (9-2-0-0)
3. Peters Township (8-2-0-0)
4. Latrobe (8-2-0-0)
5. Upper St. Clair (7-1-0-2)
6. Montour (10-0-0-0)
7. Mt. Lebanon (6-3-0-0)
8. Mars (9-2-0-0)
9. South Fayette (9-1-0-0)
10. West Allegheny (9-1-0-0)
