Pine-Richland leads PIHL Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 6:39 PM

Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL hockey season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the ranking for the week of Dec. 16:

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland (10-0-0-0)

2. North Allegheny (9-2-0-0)

3. Peters Township (8-2-0-0)

4. Latrobe (8-2-0-0)

5. Upper St. Clair (7-1-0-2)

6. Montour (10-0-0-0)

7. Mt. Lebanon (6-3-0-0)

8. Mars (9-2-0-0)

9. South Fayette (9-1-0-0)

10. West Allegheny (9-1-0-0)

Tags: Latrobe, Mars, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny