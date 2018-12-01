Pine-Richland loses to St. Joseph’s Prep, 37-0, in PIAA semifinals

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 3:27 PM

ALTOONA — Pine-Richland’s highlight was a 21-yard, fourth-down scramble by Anthony Cerminara on a well-executed fake punt.

On the next play, the Rams threw an interception.

It was that kind of afternoon.

Pine-Richland’s offense sputtered and its defense struggled against Archbishop Wood quarterback Kyle McCord, who passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns Saturday afternoon in a 37-0 victory at Mansion Park Stadium in a PIAA Class 6A semifinal.

This was a rematch from last season’s state championship in Hershey, which Pine-Richland won 41-21. But this time the Rams fell behind early and trailed 23-0 at halftime.

“We were outmatched, especially on the outside,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz said. “They just had better guys than we did. They threw the ball up and made catches. … They were definitely a better team.”

Despite a cold, steady rain, McCord completed 22 of 31 throws with touchdowns of 42, 10 and nine yards. The sophomore quarterback completed passes to seven different receivers including four to sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father was an NFL star.

Pine-Richland (12-2) was trying to reach the state finals for the third time in five seasons. Instead, St. Joseph’s Prep will face Harrisburg in the championship next Saturday night in Hershey. The Philadelphia Catholic League powerhouse seeks its fourth PIAA title since 2013.

St. Joseph’s Prep rushed for 118 yards on 35 carries including two short touchdown runs by junior Kolbe Burrell. Overall, Pine-Richland defended the run well. Burrell gained more than half of his team’s total on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter with a 30-0 lead.

But McCord caused trouble throughout.

The 6-foot-3 passer entered Saturday with 2,299 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with a scholarship list that includes Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona and others.

“He’s really good,” Kasperowicz said. “We were having fits – bringing pressure, bringing five, bringing six, bringing four, doubling this receiver – and he was smooth. He’s only a sophomore too, which is scary.”

McCord accounted for all but 20 of Prep’s 262 first-half yards. He completed 15 of 24 attempts for 242 yards. He connected with Marques Mason for a 42-yard touchdown pass on the team’s first possession to lead 6-0.

Burrell followed with touchdown runs of three and two yards, and kicker Antonio Chadha added a 33-yard field goal for a 23-0 halftime lead.

“We watched their film and they were playing teams that were scared of them,” Burrell said. “We had the mentality that we were just going to come in and fight, fight, fight.”

Pine-Richland’s offense totaled only 61 yards in the first half.

The Rams started aggressively and recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff, but couldn’t turn that momentum into points. Their first two possessions ended with failed fourth-down conversions.

The first ended at St. Joseph’s Prep’s 15-yard line, and the second drive stalled at their own 41.

“We had lots of opportunities there,” Kasperowicz said. “I think (after) that onside kick there, not being able to convert kind of took the momentum out of us a little bit. We’re so used to putting that away and getting some points there. That first half probably goes a little differently if we do.”

Pine-Richland rushed for 117 yards on 36 carries with the longest being Cerminara’s 21-yard fake in the third quarter. Quarterback Cole Spencer led the Rams with 53 yards on 22 carries. Through the air, Spencer completed 6 of 25 throws for 39 yards and two interceptions.

