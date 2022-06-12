Pine-Richland notebook: Girls lacrosse team finishes 4th in WPIAL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Connor Lenz, intercepting a tipped pass in front of Upper St. Clair’s Timothy Pollock in 2020, played in the 2022 PSFCA Big School East/West Game.

The Pine-Richland girls lacrosse team came within one goal of advancing to the PIAA playoffs, but ultimately, Upper St. Clair continued to be a thorn in its side.

The Rams lost 12-11 to the Panthers in the WPIAL Class 3A consolation game May 26 at Robert Morris’ Joe Walton Stadium.

Upper St. Clair has eliminated the Rams from the postseason in each of the last two seasons. The Panthers also beat them in the semifinals in 2019, but the Rams rebounded to win the consolation game and advance to the state tournament.

Pine-Richland trailed 6-4 at halftime in a game that was tight throughout.

Haley Newton netted five goals and Libby Eannarino scored four to help the Panthers eke out a victory.

The Rams had a good season under first-year coach Alex Hodowanec, finishing 12-7. They advanced to the WPIAL semifinals after losing in the quarterfinals in 2021.

Attackers Erica Hudock and Lillie Pataky, defender Fiona Kortyna and goalkeepers Emma Hoffman and Zoe Katres are graduating seniors.

The Rams return 22 players that were listed on the varsity roster.

Recruiting heats up for Cory

Ryan Cory still has two seasons of high school football remaining, but he’s already on the radar of major college football programs.

Cory, a rising junior offensive/defensive lineman, picked up his latest NCAA Division I offers May 25 from Kentucky and May 26 from Akron.

He also has offers from Kansas State, Oregon, Louisville, Cincinnati, Maryland, Connecticut, Miami (Ohio) and Duquesne. Oregon was the first Power Five school to offer Cory on March 1, and since then he’s received an offer from a school in each of the Power Five conferences.

Cory, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the 15th-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania for 2024.

P-R trio plays in all-star game

Jacob Domer, Connor Lenz and Cole Boyd got one final opportunity to share the football field together prior to heading to college.

They participated in the 2022 PSFCA Big School East/West Game on May 29 as part of the Big 33 Classic weekend at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

East defeated West, 37-0.

Domer, an offensive lineman, will play at Clarion. Boyd, a quarterback, is headed to Marist. Lenz, a defensive end, is going to Duquesne.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

