Pine-Richland remains atop Trib HSSN PIHL power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 10:01 PM

Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL hockey season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the week of March 3.

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland Rams (18-0-0-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (14-4-0-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. Peters Township Indians (14-3-0-1)

(Last Week 3)

4. Montour Spartans (18-1-0-0)

(Last Week 4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers (14-3-0-2)

(Last Week 5)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (13-5-0-0)

(Last Week 6)

7. Latrobe Wildcats (14-4-0-1)

(Last Week 7)

8. South Fayette Lions (17-2-0-0)

(Last Week 8)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets (15-4-0-0)

(Last Week 9)

10. Meadville Bulldogs (16-3-0-0)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

