Pine-Richland stays atop Trib HSSN PIHL power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 6:05 PM

Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL hockey season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases weekly Power Rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

This is our next to the last rankings of the season. Next week, we will have postseason rankings following the Pennsylvania Cup state finals.

Here are the rankings for the Week of March 17.

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland Rams (20-0-0-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (16-4-0-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. Peters Township Indians (16-3-0-1)

(Last Week 3)

4. Montour Spartans (20-1-0-0)

(Last Week 4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers (16-3-0-2)

(Last Week 5)

6. South Fayette Lions (19-2-0-0)

(Last Week 8)

7. Burrell Buccaneers (21-1-0-0)

(Last Week NR)

8. Ringgold Rams (18-4-0-0)

(Last Week NR)

Out: Bethel Park, Latrobe, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Burrell, Montour, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair