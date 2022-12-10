Pine-Richland stuns Imhotep Charter in PIAA Class 5A final as Ryan Palmieiri shines

By:

Friday, December 9, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri fends off Imhotep Charter’s Lamar Muldrow during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Jon LeDonne hoists the state championship trophy with his team after defeating Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A final on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Jacob Beam (73) celebrates with Ryan Cory after defeating Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri eludes Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Rudolph catches a touchdown pass in front of Imhotep Charter’s Lamar Muldrow during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Bradford Gelly catches a pass against Imhotep Charter’s Kenneth Woseley during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Bradford Gelly celebrates a first down reception during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri returns an interception for a touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Imhotep Charter on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with Bruce O’Brien during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Imhotep Charter on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri carries past Imhotep Charter’s Mysir Mayo and Amaury Hunter during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ethan Pillar carries past Imhotep Charter’s Raheem Reid during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Sam Heckert (center) celebrates his interception with Bryce O’Brien and Tanner Cunninghamduring the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Imhotep Charter on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri fends off Imhotep Charter’s Lamar Muldrow during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri brings the state championship trophy to his teammates after defeating Imhotep Prep in the PIAA Class 5A final on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Pine-Richland football team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Imhotep Prep in the PIAA Class 5A final on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Pine-Richland football team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Imhotep Prep in the PIAA Class 5A final on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

MECHANICSBURG — When Ben DiNucci, Phil Jurkovec and later Cole Spencer wore the green and white of Pine-Richland, those star quarterbacks all shined brightly in the state football championships.

Add another Rams QB to the list, even if he didn’t start the year playing that position.

Ryan Palmieiri rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another and returned an interception to the end zone Friday night as Pine-Richland stunned Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, 28-14, in the PIAA Class 5A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.

Wearing uniform No. 25, an uncommon sight for a quarterback, the senior carried the football 31 times without wearing down. The Rams controlled the line of scrimmage with a strong offensive line and consumed the clock with long possessions.

“That’s been our thing all year,” Palmieiri said. “Play physical football. Western Pa. football.”

The Rams had two drives of 14 plays and another that lasted 10. That let them win the time-of-possession battle by a 2-to-1 margin and keep Imhotep’s offense on the sideline.

“It was these guys up front,” Palmieiri said of his linemen. “Ryan Cory, Jake Beam, Brady Carrigan, Jon Smith and Isaiah Kerms moved a D-line, a really good D-line.”

The PIAA title was the third for Pine-Richland (13-3), joining state championship trophies won by Jurkovec in 2017 and Spencer in 2020. DiNucci threw for four touchdowns in the 2014 finals, one of two runner-up finishes for the Rams.

Palmieiri downplayed his role in this championship win, insisting it was a team victory. Rams coach Jon LeDonne credited Palmieiri physical talents, but first praised his leadership.

“He’s one of the greatest individuals as a high school kid that I’ve ever met,” said LeDonne, who’s in his first year with the Rams. “What he does for our program off the football field first is just significant. And then there’s who he is on the football field, what he does. Teams try to key him but they can’t stop him.

“I put him up there with some of the best in Western Pennsylvania.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Palmieiri scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, threw a 40-yard touchdown to Luke Rudoph and returned a Pick-6 to the end zone against a powerhouse Philly program loaded with major-college recruits.

Imhotep’s starting running back is a sophomore committed to Georgia, defensive end Zahir Mathis also has a Bulldogs offer and multiple teammates also have Power 5 offers to consider. Yet for the second season in a row, the Panthers lost in the state finals to a WPIAL opponent. A year ago, Penn-Trafford defeated Imhotep in overtime.

This time, it wasn’t that close.

LeDonne won a state title win Penn Hills in 2018, but this was his first his first at Pine-Richland, where he was hired to stabilize a program that was on its third coach in three years.

Palmieiri was a 1,000-yard passer as a junior, but started this season as Pine-Richland’s top running back. When the Rams stumbled to a 1-3 start, coaches moved him back to quarterback in Week 5, and the team hasn’t lost since.

LeDonne said the offense started the year with a quarterback under center, a tight end and play-action passing, but an early-season injury and a few losses made his coaching staff reconsider.

“That’s when we said, let’s put Ryan back there, spread (the offense) back out again and create some space for him,” LeDonne said. “People doubt his throwing ability, but you saw the last two weeks what he can do throwing the ball.”

Palmieiri went 9 for 10 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown against Imhotep.

Pine-Richland trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but forced a tie midway through the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Palmieiri. His run capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive, fitting perfectly into Pine-Richland’s plans to hold to ball and dominate time of possession.

Tied 7-7 at half, Palmieiri gave the Rams a lead less than 2 minutes into the second half when he intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to the end zone.

Palmieiri struck again later in the third, capping an eight-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to lead 21-7.

Midway through the fourth, Palmieiri showed he can pass, too. He’s dangerous as a running quarterback, but one of his nine completions was a 30-yard touchdown to Rudolph to complete an eight-play, 72-yard drive.

Thisstorywillbeupdated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Pine-Richland