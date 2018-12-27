Pine-Richland trio named to Class 6A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team
By: Bill Hartlep
Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Pine-Richland’s Mike Katic, Tyler King and Andrew Kristofic led the Rams to a second straight WPIAL Class 6A football title.
They were three of Western Pennsylvania’s top recruits who helped make Pine-Richland one of the most dominant teams in the state of the past two years.
On Thursday, all three were named to the Class 6A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team.
Kristofic, a Notre Dame recruit, and Katic, who is bound for Indiana, were each picked as offensive linemen.
King, a Navy recruit, was selected at linebacker.
Kristofic and Katic made up a guard-tackle tandem that cleared the way for a team that rushed for 3,329 yards and averaged 238 per week. Kristofic also made 25 tackles and seven sacks as a two-way player.
King made a team-high 98 tackles and had seven sacks.
Kristofic will be heading to San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 5 to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
King will be playing in the 10th annual International Bowl on Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Central Catholic had two players selected to the all-state team — senior defensive lineman Brian Dallas and senior defensive back Dom Dodson.
North Allegheny senior Joey Porter Jr., a Penn State recruit, also was picked as a defensive back.
After leading his team to the PIAA Class 6A title, St. Joseph’s Prep sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord was named the state’s Player of the Year.
Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett was named Coach of the Year.
2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 195 sophomore
Kane Everson, Harrisburg – 5-11, 180 senior
Cade Pribula, Central York – 6-1, 200 senior
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 190 junior
Tommy Friberg, State College – 6-5, 200 junior
Running Back
Nyzair Smith, Dallastown – 5-10, 187 senior
Aaron Young, Coatesville – 5-11, 190 senior
Shamar Edwards, North Penn – 5-11, 190 senior
Damon Horton, Hazleton – 5-10, 200 senior
Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-9, 160 senior
Wide Receiver
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 175 junior
Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 205 junior
Tommy Manos, Nazareth – 6-0, 180 senior
Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton – 6-1, 185 senior
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 175 sophomore
Tight End
Nick Gallo, Council Rock South – 6-4, 235 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland – 6-6, 275 senior
Ramsey Kifolo, State College – 6-3, 315 junior
Mike Katic, Pine-Richland – 6-3, 280 senior
Raymond Christas, Dallastown – 6-2, 260 senior
Ricky Santiago, Coatesville – 6-5, 305 senior
Athlete
Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 165 senior
Dresyn Green, State College – 5-10, 170 sophomore
Specialist
Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp. – 6-0, 175 senior
Defensive Line
Trevor Harris, Liberty – 6-3, 235 senior
Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg – 6-2, 230 senior
Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley – 6-4, 235 senior
Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C. – 6-4, 225 senior
Linebacker
Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-2, 225 senior
Andre White Jr., Harrisburg – 6-3, 215 senior
Tyler King, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 220 senior
Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 200 senior
Elijah Workinger, Red Lion – 6-5, 250 senior
Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin – 5-11, 215 senior
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 200 sophomore
Defensive Back
Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny – 6-2, 187 senior
Keaton Ellis, State College – 6-1, 185 senior
Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 210 sophomore
Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C. – 5-11, 185 senior
Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 185 senior
Athlete
Cohen Russell, State College – 5-8, 175 senior
Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-11, 170 junior
Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep
Coach of the Year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
