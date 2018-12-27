Pine-Richland trio named to Class 6A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team

By: Bill Hartlep

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 2:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Pine Richland’s Tyler King recovers a fumble from Seneca Valley’s Brennan Hyes and Josh McLean Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Pine Richland High School.

Pine-Richland’s Mike Katic, Tyler King and Andrew Kristofic led the Rams to a second straight WPIAL Class 6A football title.

They were three of Western Pennsylvania’s top recruits who helped make Pine-Richland one of the most dominant teams in the state of the past two years.

On Thursday, all three were named to the Class 6A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team.

Kristofic, a Notre Dame recruit, and Katic, who is bound for Indiana, were each picked as offensive linemen.

King, a Navy recruit, was selected at linebacker.

Kristofic and Katic made up a guard-tackle tandem that cleared the way for a team that rushed for 3,329 yards and averaged 238 per week. Kristofic also made 25 tackles and seven sacks as a two-way player.

King made a team-high 98 tackles and had seven sacks.

Kristofic will be heading to San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 5 to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

King will be playing in the 10th annual International Bowl on Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Central Catholic had two players selected to the all-state team — senior defensive lineman Brian Dallas and senior defensive back Dom Dodson.

North Allegheny senior Joey Porter Jr., a Penn State recruit, also was picked as a defensive back.

After leading his team to the PIAA Class 6A title, St. Joseph’s Prep sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord was named the state’s Player of the Year.

Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett was named Coach of the Year.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 6A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 195 sophomore

Kane Everson, Harrisburg – 5-11, 180 senior

Cade Pribula, Central York – 6-1, 200 senior

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 190 junior

Tommy Friberg, State College – 6-5, 200 junior

Running Back

Nyzair Smith, Dallastown – 5-10, 187 senior

Aaron Young, Coatesville – 5-11, 190 senior

Shamar Edwards, North Penn – 5-11, 190 senior

Damon Horton, Hazleton – 5-10, 200 senior

Elijah Morales, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-9, 160 senior

Wide Receiver

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 175 junior

Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 205 junior

Tommy Manos, Nazareth – 6-0, 180 senior

Jacob Hunsinger, Hazleton – 6-1, 185 senior

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 175 sophomore

Tight End

Nick Gallo, Council Rock South – 6-4, 235 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland – 6-6, 275 senior

Ramsey Kifolo, State College – 6-3, 315 junior

Mike Katic, Pine-Richland – 6-3, 280 senior

Raymond Christas, Dallastown – 6-2, 260 senior

Ricky Santiago, Coatesville – 6-5, 305 senior

Athlete

Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 165 senior

Dresyn Green, State College – 5-10, 170 sophomore

Specialist

Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp. – 6-0, 175 senior

Defensive Line

Trevor Harris, Liberty – 6-3, 235 senior

Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg – 6-2, 230 senior

Cade Brennan, Garnet Valley – 6-4, 235 senior

Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh C.C. – 6-4, 225 senior

Linebacker

Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-2, 225 senior

Andre White Jr., Harrisburg – 6-3, 215 senior

Tyler King, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 220 senior

Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 200 senior

Elijah Workinger, Red Lion – 6-5, 250 senior

Adam Burkhart, Central Dauphin – 5-11, 215 senior

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 200 sophomore

Defensive Back

Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny – 6-2, 187 senior

Keaton Ellis, State College – 6-1, 185 senior

Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 210 sophomore

Dom Dodson, Pittsburgh C.C. – 5-11, 185 senior

Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 185 senior

Athlete

Cohen Russell, State College – 5-8, 175 senior

Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-11, 170 junior

Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep

Coach of the Year: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland