Pine-Richland’s Luke Meckler scores 4 times in victory over Central Catholic

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 10:12 PM

Pine-Richland and Central Catholic had unimaginable first quarters but in much, much different ways.

Pine’s Luke Meckler ran wild on nine carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns in those first 12 minutes as the Rams scored 35 points. Equally unbelievable: Central Catholic lost three fumbles and turned it over twice more fielding kicks – once on the opening kickoff.

That combination gave Pine-Richland an early 21-point lead that the top-ranked Rams never lost in Friday night’s 42-21 victory over No. 3 Central Catholic in WPIAL Class 6A. Meckler had touchdown runs of 2, 82, 6 and 81 yards – twice sparking one-play scoring drives.

Pine-Richland led 35-7 after the first quarter.

“I have to give it to the linemen, they made the holes for me and I just did what I was told: run right through them,” said Meckler, who finished with 280 yards on 24 carries.

The Rams were more pass-oriented the past few seasons, but showed Friday they’re more than willing to run behind an oversized offense line that includes five seniors, three returning starters and two Division 1 commits. Along with Notre Dame recruit Andrew Kristofic (6-6, 270) and Indiana recruit Michael Katic (6-3, 280), the Rams start Michael Dorundo (6-1, 260), Brian Bails (6-0, 295) and Tyler Rudduck (6-3, 275).

“We’re going to lean on who we’ve got,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz said. “We’ve got what I think is one of the best lines in the state. We’ve got to lean on those guys.”

The victory lets Pine-Richland (5-1, 4-0) keep pace with North Allegheny (6-0, 5-0), which earned a 10-6 win over Seneca Valley on Friday.

Central Catholic falls to 4-2 overall, 2-2 in the conference.

Central’s turnovers – seven in all – kept the Vikings from establishing any offensive consistency. They scored three times but the offense reached the end zone just once. Central’s John O’Rourke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and teammate Brian Dallas took an interception to the end zone.

“We turn the ball over so much in big games,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “We need better play from the offense and the line, and the tailback has to hold onto the ball and the quarterback can’t turn it over.”

Tags: Central Catholic, Pine-Richland