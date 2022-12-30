Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, Jon LeDonne tabbed state’s Class 5A player, coach of the year
Friday, December 30, 2022 | 12:00 PM
Ryan Palmieri was at his best on the state’s biggest stage, and Friday he was recognized for his efforts.
The Pine-Richland senior quarterback, who accounted for four touchdowns in leading the Rams to a 28-14 win over Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A championship game, was named the state’s Class 5A player of the year by a panel of Pa. Football Writers.
In addition, Pine-Richland first-year coach Jon LeDonne was named the state’s Class 5A coach of the year.
Joining Palmieri on the all-state team were a pair of teammates — junior offensive lineman Ryan Cory and senior linebacker Max Heckert.
Palmieri, who started the season at running back before moving to quarterback, ran for two TDs, threw for another and also returned an interception for a score in the PIAA final. His move to quarterback sparked a 12-game winning streak that led to the football program’s third state championship.
Palmieri finished the year with 1,929 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns and also passed for 1,104 yards and 10 more scores.
Cory helped the Rams average more than 200 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line. The three-star prospect already has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Pitt, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville and Oregon.
Heckert was a first-team all-conference selection at inside linebacker after making a program-record 162 tackles.
LeDonne guided the Rams to WPIAL and PIAA titles in his first season. They defeated Upper St. Clair, 34-3, in the WPIAL final at Norwin for the program’s sixth district championship. The Rams then defeated Cathedral Prep and Cocalico in the PIAA playoffs before beating Imhotep Charter in the state title game. LeDonne took over Pine-Richland this season after posting a 46-13 record in five seasons at Penn Hills, including WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2018.
Penn-Trafford senior offensive lineman Joe Enick, Bethel Park senior linebacker Gavin Moul and Gateway senior defensive back Dallas Harper also were selected to the Class 5A all-state team.
Enick, a Central Michigan recruit, received the Bill Fralic Award as the top lineman in the WPIAL.
Moul, who is headed to Delaware, helped anchor a Bethel Park defense that allowed less than 16 points per game.
Harper, a Youngstown State commit, led Gateway’s defense with seven interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown. He also had 30 tackles and two forced fumbles.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A are being revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175, senior
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180, senior
Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175, sophomore
Running back
Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180, junior
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195, sophomore
Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175, senior
Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163, senior
Wide receiver
Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185, junior
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185, senior
Wakeem Page, Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170, senior
Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165, junior
Tight end
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225, junior
Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230, senior
Offensive line
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280, junior
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295, senior
Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280, senior
Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305, junior
Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236, senior
Athlete
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257, senior
Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220, senior
Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315, senior
Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215, senior
Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230, senior
Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215, senior
Linebacker
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217, senior
Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225, senior
Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230, senior
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217, senior
Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165, senior
Jyree Roberts, Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235, senior
Defensive back
DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170, senior
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205, senior
Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185, senior
Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185, junior
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175, junior
Specialist
Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192, senior
Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175, senior
Athlete
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180, junior
Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
