Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, Jon LeDonne tabbed state’s Class 5A player, coach of the year

Friday, December 30, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri fends off Imhotep Charter’s Lamar Muldrow during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Jon LeDonne watches as time expires in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Imhotep Charter on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

Ryan Palmieri was at his best on the state’s biggest stage, and Friday he was recognized for his efforts.

The Pine-Richland senior quarterback, who accounted for four touchdowns in leading the Rams to a 28-14 win over Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A championship game, was named the state’s Class 5A player of the year by a panel of Pa. Football Writers.

In addition, Pine-Richland first-year coach Jon LeDonne was named the state’s Class 5A coach of the year.

Joining Palmieri on the all-state team were a pair of teammates — junior offensive lineman Ryan Cory and senior linebacker Max Heckert.

Palmieri, who started the season at running back before moving to quarterback, ran for two TDs, threw for another and also returned an interception for a score in the PIAA final. His move to quarterback sparked a 12-game winning streak that led to the football program’s third state championship.

Palmieri finished the year with 1,929 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns and also passed for 1,104 yards and 10 more scores.

Cory helped the Rams average more than 200 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line. The three-star prospect already has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Pitt, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville and Oregon.

Heckert was a first-team all-conference selection at inside linebacker after making a program-record 162 tackles.

LeDonne guided the Rams to WPIAL and PIAA titles in his first season. They defeated Upper St. Clair, 34-3, in the WPIAL final at Norwin for the program’s sixth district championship. The Rams then defeated Cathedral Prep and Cocalico in the PIAA playoffs before beating Imhotep Charter in the state title game. LeDonne took over Pine-Richland this season after posting a 46-13 record in five seasons at Penn Hills, including WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2018.

Penn-Trafford senior offensive lineman Joe Enick, Bethel Park senior linebacker Gavin Moul and Gateway senior defensive back Dallas Harper also were selected to the Class 5A all-state team.

Enick, a Central Michigan recruit, received the Bill Fralic Award as the top lineman in the WPIAL.

Moul, who is headed to Delaware, helped anchor a Bethel Park defense that allowed less than 16 points per game.

Harper, a Youngstown State commit, led Gateway’s defense with seven interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown. He also had 30 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A are being revealed Friday.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175, senior

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180, senior

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175, sophomore

Running back

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180, junior

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195, sophomore

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175, senior

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163, senior

Wide receiver

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185, junior

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185, senior

Wakeem Page, Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170, senior

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165, junior

Tight end

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225, junior

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230, senior

Offensive line

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280, junior

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295, senior

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280, senior

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305, junior

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236, senior

Athlete

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257, senior

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220, senior

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315, senior

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215, senior

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230, senior

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215, senior

Linebacker

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217, senior

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225, senior

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230, senior

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217, senior

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165, senior

Jyree Roberts, Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235, senior

Defensive back

DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170, senior

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205, senior

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185, senior

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185, junior

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175, junior

Specialist

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192, senior

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175, senior

Athlete

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180, junior

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170, senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

