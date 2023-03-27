Pirates demote OF Miguel Andujar, LHP Angel Perdomo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 | 6:07 PM
The Pittsburgh Pirates made two roster moves Sunday, reassigning outfielder Miguel Andujar and left-handed reliever Angel Perdomo to their minor-league camp.
Andujar signed a $1.525 million guaranteed contract last fall but likely will start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. He was competing with Connor Joe and Canaan Smith-Njigba for the fourth outfielder spot with the Pirates.
Perdomo’s demotion leaves two left-handed relievers in big-league camp: Rule 5 pick Jose Hernandez and nonroster invitee Rob Zastryzny.
