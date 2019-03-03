Pitt, WVU recruits among Maryland picks for Big 33 Football Classic

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 6:46 PM

Pitt recruit A.J. Woods, a cornerback from Germantown, Md., was among the 38 high school football players chosen to represent Maryland in the Big 33 Football Classic.

West Virginia recruits Leighton Bechdel and Osita Smith were also on the all-star game roster announced Saturday.

The game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field near Harrisburg. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

The Pennsylvania roster was announced in January.

Offense

Pos, Name, High school, College

QB, Collin Shlee, Oakdale, Kent State

QB, Ryan Leyh, Linganore, Shippensburg

RB, T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, Damascus, Villanova

RB, Jabriel Johnson, McDonogh, Morgan State

WR, Desmond Shell, Milford Mill, Bowie State

WR, Devin Dawkins, Howard, ASA Brooklyn

WR, Jawan Rabb, Woodlawn, Frostburg

WR, Isaiah Hazel, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Maryland

WR, Osita Smith, Wilde Lake, West Virginia

OL, Jean Germain, Paint Branch, Towson

OL, Caelan Shepard, Broadneck, Buffalo

OL, Darrius Wilson, Meade, Bowie State

OL, Adam Will, Loyola, Dartmouth

OL, Tre Briscoe, Linganore, Shepherd

OL, Robert Horsey, Mervo, Frostburg

OL, Ben Blessing, John Carroll, Holy Cross

OL, Greg Gaines, South Hagerstown, Frostburg

K, Justin Ritter, Oakdale, uncommitted

K, Leighton Bechdel, Towson, West Virginia

LS, Paul Mouring, Calvert Hall, Maryland

ATH, Wande Owens, Glenelg, Yale

Defense

DL, Oly Okombi, Montgomery Blair, Kent State

DL, Darius Woods, Milford Mill, Morgan State

DL, Khalil Gary, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Towson

DL, Robert Garrett, Franklin, Fullerton J.C.

DL, Dayvion Johnson, Edgewood, Monmouth

DL, Joe Parry, Westminster, Shepherd

LB, Elijah Solomon, Franklin, Villanova

LB, Jackson Ambush, Linganore, Albany

LB/TE, Jay Thompson, Franklin, Merrimack

LB, Maurio Goings, Oakdale, Delaware State

LB, Sam Alsheimer, Glenelg, Towson

DB, Ligic Hudgens, Archbishop Spalding, Buffalo

DB, Jeremiah Wynn, Dulaney, Towson

DB, A.J. Woods, Northwest, Pitt

DB, Deonte Banks, Edgewood, Maryland

DB, Terry Jones, Mergenthaler, Old Dominion

DB, Christian Lesane, Wilde Lake, Shepherd

