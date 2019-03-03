Pitt, WVU recruits among Maryland picks for Big 33 Football Classic
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 6:46 PM
Pitt recruit A.J. Woods, a cornerback from Germantown, Md., was among the 38 high school football players chosen to represent Maryland in the Big 33 Football Classic.
West Virginia recruits Leighton Bechdel and Osita Smith were also on the all-star game roster announced Saturday.
The game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field near Harrisburg. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
The Pennsylvania roster was announced in January.
Offense
Pos, Name, High school, College
QB, Collin Shlee, Oakdale, Kent State
QB, Ryan Leyh, Linganore, Shippensburg
RB, T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, Damascus, Villanova
RB, Jabriel Johnson, McDonogh, Morgan State
WR, Desmond Shell, Milford Mill, Bowie State
WR, Devin Dawkins, Howard, ASA Brooklyn
WR, Jawan Rabb, Woodlawn, Frostburg
WR, Isaiah Hazel, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Maryland
WR, Osita Smith, Wilde Lake, West Virginia
OL, Jean Germain, Paint Branch, Towson
OL, Caelan Shepard, Broadneck, Buffalo
OL, Darrius Wilson, Meade, Bowie State
OL, Adam Will, Loyola, Dartmouth
OL, Tre Briscoe, Linganore, Shepherd
OL, Robert Horsey, Mervo, Frostburg
OL, Ben Blessing, John Carroll, Holy Cross
OL, Greg Gaines, South Hagerstown, Frostburg
K, Justin Ritter, Oakdale, uncommitted
K, Leighton Bechdel, Towson, West Virginia
LS, Paul Mouring, Calvert Hall, Maryland
ATH, Wande Owens, Glenelg, Yale
Defense
DL, Oly Okombi, Montgomery Blair, Kent State
DL, Darius Woods, Milford Mill, Morgan State
DL, Khalil Gary, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Towson
DL, Robert Garrett, Franklin, Fullerton J.C.
DL, Dayvion Johnson, Edgewood, Monmouth
DL, Joe Parry, Westminster, Shepherd
LB, Elijah Solomon, Franklin, Villanova
LB, Jackson Ambush, Linganore, Albany
LB/TE, Jay Thompson, Franklin, Merrimack
LB, Maurio Goings, Oakdale, Delaware State
LB, Sam Alsheimer, Glenelg, Towson
DB, Ligic Hudgens, Archbishop Spalding, Buffalo
DB, Jeremiah Wynn, Dulaney, Towson
DB, A.J. Woods, Northwest, Pitt
DB, Deonte Banks, Edgewood, Maryland
DB, Terry Jones, Mergenthaler, Old Dominion
DB, Christian Lesane, Wilde Lake, Shepherd
Your 2019 Big 33 team. Congratulations to those selected. pic.twitter.com/5u2h8jO18B
— Team MD Big 33 (@Big33MD) March 2, 2019
