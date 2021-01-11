Pittsburgh City League winter sports will start Jan. 25

By:

Monday, January 11, 2021 | 8:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Obama Academy head coach Devas Simmons fires up his team during a PIAA Class 5A first round playoff game against Penn Hills Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Brashear High School.

City League sports teams can begin their winter seasons Jan. 25, two days before Pittsburgh Public School students are expected to resume in-person classes.

PPS superintendent Anthony Hamlet announced the updated timeline Monday. The district’s administration had previously said winter sports would be delayed until at least Feb. 1.

“As a lifelong athlete, I understand the desire to want to let students play. We also must keep the safety of our students and staff a top priority,” Hamlet said in a statement.

“A Jan. 25 start date will allow enough flexibility in the schedule to ensure students have the opportunity to compete in City League Championship games and any follow-up state competitions,” he added.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Allderdice, Brashear, Obama Academy, Perry, University Prep, Westinghouse