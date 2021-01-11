Pittsburgh City League winter sports will start Jan. 25
Monday, January 11, 2021 | 8:47 PM
City League sports teams can begin their winter seasons Jan. 25, two days before Pittsburgh Public School students are expected to resume in-person classes.
PPS superintendent Anthony Hamlet announced the updated timeline Monday. The district’s administration had previously said winter sports would be delayed until at least Feb. 1.
“As a lifelong athlete, I understand the desire to want to let students play. We also must keep the safety of our students and staff a top priority,” Hamlet said in a statement.
“A Jan. 25 start date will allow enough flexibility in the schedule to ensure students have the opportunity to compete in City League Championship games and any follow-up state competitions,” he added.
