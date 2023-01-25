Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association teams busy with regular-season matches

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:37 PM

Submitted/Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association Taylor Allderdice’s Jake Burgos (left) fences against Winchester Thurston’s Brett Leeper.

The Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association is nearing the heart of its 2023 season, and competitions continued this past weekend at the Corsair Fencing Club in Etna.

Two-time defending PIFA girls champion Shady Side Academy improved to 3-0 with a 6-3 victory over Fox Chapel (0-1).

The Allderdice girls also remained unbeaten as they topped North Allegheny (0-3) by a 7-2 result.

North Allegheny won its first match of the season and improved to 1-3 with a 6-3 victory over previously undefeated and defending league champion Allderdice (3-1).

Allderdice rebounded from the North Allegheny loss and scored a 6-3 win over Winchester Thurston (3-2), while Winchester recorded a 6-3 triumph over North Allegheny.

Other matches in the boys division saw Fox Chapel (1-1) split its season-opening efforts, beating Seton LaSalle (0-4) by a score of 8-1, and dropping a close result to Shady Side Academy (3-1), 5-4.

A featured match this week has the Peters Township boys hosting Allderdice. The Aquinas Academy and Pine-Richland boys and girls teams will make their season debuts.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Results – Jan. 21-22

Girls

Shady Side Academy 6, Fox Chapel 3

Allderdice 7, North Allegheny 2

Boys

Shady Side Academy 5, Fox Chapel 4

Shady Side Academy 6, Seton LaSalle 3

Allderdice 6, Winchester Thurston 3

Winchester Thurston 6, North Allegheny 3

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 3

Fox Chapel 8, Seton LaSalle 1

Standings

Girls

Shady Side Academy3-0

Allderdice2-0

Peters Township 2-1

Aquinas Academy0-0

Pine-Richland0-0

Mt. Lebanon1-3

Fox Chapel0-1

North Allegheny0-3

Boys

Peters Township3-1

Shady Side Academy3-1

Allderdice3-1

Winchester Thurston3-2

Pine-Richland0-0

Aquinas Academy0-0

Fox Chapel1-1

Mt. Lebanon2-3

North Allegheny1-3

Seton LaSalle0-4

