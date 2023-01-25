Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association teams busy with regular-season matches
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:37 PM
The Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association is nearing the heart of its 2023 season, and competitions continued this past weekend at the Corsair Fencing Club in Etna.
Two-time defending PIFA girls champion Shady Side Academy improved to 3-0 with a 6-3 victory over Fox Chapel (0-1).
The Allderdice girls also remained unbeaten as they topped North Allegheny (0-3) by a 7-2 result.
North Allegheny won its first match of the season and improved to 1-3 with a 6-3 victory over previously undefeated and defending league champion Allderdice (3-1).
Allderdice rebounded from the North Allegheny loss and scored a 6-3 win over Winchester Thurston (3-2), while Winchester recorded a 6-3 triumph over North Allegheny.
Other matches in the boys division saw Fox Chapel (1-1) split its season-opening efforts, beating Seton LaSalle (0-4) by a score of 8-1, and dropping a close result to Shady Side Academy (3-1), 5-4.
A featured match this week has the Peters Township boys hosting Allderdice. The Aquinas Academy and Pine-Richland boys and girls teams will make their season debuts.
Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association
Results – Jan. 21-22
Girls
Shady Side Academy 6, Fox Chapel 3
Allderdice 7, North Allegheny 2
Boys
Shady Side Academy 5, Fox Chapel 4
Shady Side Academy 6, Seton LaSalle 3
Allderdice 6, Winchester Thurston 3
Winchester Thurston 6, North Allegheny 3
North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 3
Fox Chapel 8, Seton LaSalle 1
Standings
Girls
Shady Side Academy3-0
Allderdice2-0
Peters Township 2-1
Mt. Lebanon1-3
Fox Chapel0-1
North Allegheny0-3
Boys
Peters Township3-1
Shady Side Academy3-1
Allderdice3-1
Winchester Thurston3-2
Pine-Richland0-0
Aquinas Academy0-0
Fox Chapel1-1
Mt. Lebanon2-3
North Allegheny1-3
Seton LaSalle0-4
