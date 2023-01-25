TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association teams busy with regular-season matches

By:
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:37 PM

The Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association is nearing the heart of its 2023 season, and competitions continued this past weekend at the Corsair Fencing Club in Etna.

Two-time defending PIFA girls champion Shady Side Academy improved to 3-0 with a 6-3 victory over Fox Chapel (0-1).

The Allderdice girls also remained unbeaten as they topped North Allegheny (0-3) by a 7-2 result.

North Allegheny won its first match of the season and improved to 1-3 with a 6-3 victory over previously undefeated and defending league champion Allderdice (3-1).

Allderdice rebounded from the North Allegheny loss and scored a 6-3 win over Winchester Thurston (3-2), while Winchester recorded a 6-3 triumph over North Allegheny.

Other matches in the boys division saw Fox Chapel (1-1) split its season-opening efforts, beating Seton LaSalle (0-4) by a score of 8-1, and dropping a close result to Shady Side Academy (3-1), 5-4.

A featured match this week has the Peters Township boys hosting Allderdice. The Aquinas Academy and Pine-Richland boys and girls teams will make their season debuts.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Results – Jan. 21-22

Girls

Shady Side Academy 6, Fox Chapel 3

Allderdice 7, North Allegheny 2

Boys

Shady Side Academy 5, Fox Chapel 4

Shady Side Academy 6, Seton LaSalle 3

Allderdice 6, Winchester Thurston 3

Winchester Thurston 6, North Allegheny 3

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 3

Fox Chapel 8, Seton LaSalle 1

Standings

Girls

Shady Side Academy3-0

Allderdice2-0

Peters Township 2-1

Aquinas Academy0-0

Pine-Richland0-0

Mt. Lebanon1-3

Fox Chapel0-1

North Allegheny0-3

Boys

Peters Township3-1

Shady Side Academy3-1

Allderdice3-1

Winchester Thurston3-2

Pine-Richland0-0

Aquinas Academy0-0

Fox Chapel1-1

Mt. Lebanon2-3

North Allegheny1-3

Seton LaSalle0-4

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2023
Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye
After WPIAL runner-up finish, Thomas Jefferson spirit squad ready for states
Baldwin spirit squad pleased with WPIAL performance, looks forward to state meet
Penn-Trafford hockey slumping after loss to Franklin Regional

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter