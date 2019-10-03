Playoff contenders square off Thursday in WPIAL boys soccer

By:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 10:47 PM

Besides the WPIAL girls doubles tennis championships and consolations, Thursday is another busy day on the pitch with plenty of WPIAL boys soccer action.

There are five sections where the top four teams play each other in what could be a playoff preview-fest.

In Section 2-AAAA, first-place Mt. Lebanon (9-0) hosts fourth-place Baldwin (3-6) while second-place Canon McMillan (7-1-1) visits third-place Upper St. Clair (6-1-2).

In Section 3-AAAA, first-place Plum (10-0-1) is at third-place Connellsville (8-3) while second-place Norwin (9-1-1) hosts fourth-place Woodland Hills (7-4).

In Section 4-AAA, first-place Franklin Regional (9-0-1) visits fourth-place Chartiers Valley (5-3-1) as second-place South Fayette (6-2-0) travels to third-place Thomas Jefferson (6-2-2).

In Section 2-AA, Shady Side Academy and Deer Lakes are tied for first place at 10-1. The Indians visit third-place Freeport (7-3-1) while the Lancers host fourth-place Mt. Pleasant (6-4-1).

Finally in Section 3-A, Avonworth and Springdale are deadlocked atop the section at 8-2. The Antelopes visit third-place Carlynton (7-2) as the Dynamos host Eden Christian (4-5). The Warriors are tied for fourth place with Riverview.

Clogged at the top

The chase for the playoffs in Section 3-AAAA appears to be clear cut. However the fight for a section crown is very muddled.

One game separates the top four teams in the section.

Norwin (6-1), Hempfield (6-2), Connellsville (5-2) and Penn-Trafford (5-2) have two-plus weeks to battle it out.

On Thursday, Hempfield is at Penn Hills, Connellsville visits Plum and Penn-Trafford hosts Latrobe.

City League kicks off Week 6

There are only two weeks left in the City League football season and Week 6 begins with a matchup of first place vs. last place.

University Prep (3-0) has already clinched a share of the regular season district championship and can win it outright with a victory over struggling Brashear (0-2)

The Bulls are in jeopardy of a rare miss of the City League playoffs. Win or lose Thursday, their playoff fate will come down to next week’s regular season finale against Allderdice.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Baldwin, Brashear, Canon-McMillan, Carlynton, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, Eden Christian, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, University Prep, Upper St. Clair, Woodland Hills