Plenty of big girls basketball games in Beaver County on Thursday

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 10:43 PM

The top two girls basketball teams in the latest Trib HSSN weekly rankings will square off with first place at stake on Thursday.

The strange thing is, both Mohawk and Beaver are coming off losses on Monday.

Mohawk (16-2) is in first place with a 10-1 record in Section 1-3A and had won 15 in a row before losing to Freedom, 80-76, on Monday.

Beaver (15-3) is in second place with a 9-2 mark and had won seven straight before falling to Avonworth, 27-24, also on Monday.

The Warriors beat the Bobcats, 55-44, in the first meeting of the season on Jan. 6.

More big games in Beaver County

Mohawk at Beaver is one of three big girls basketball games on Thursday in Beaver County with first place on the line.

The top two teams in Section 2-4A meet when Blackhawk hosts Central Valley.

The Cougars are 9-0 atop the section while the Warriors are 8-1 with their lone section loss coming at home to Blackhawk, 53-43 earlier this month.

In Section 1-A, defending champion Rochester hosts Vincentian Academy.

The host Rams are 10-0 while the Royals check in at 8-1 with their lone loss coming at home to Rochester, 72-69.

Second of the trifecta

With North Allegheny and Norwin clinched and deadlocked atop Section 1-6A in girls basketball, three teams are going head-to-head down the stretch in a battle for playoff spots.

On Monday, Fox Chapel beat Shaler, 44-32, to move into a tie for third place with Seneca Valley.

The second of those three meetings is Thursday when Shaler hosts Seneca Valley in what is tantamount to a must win for the Titans.

The Foxes and Raiders are both 6-5 while the Titans check in at 5-6 with three section games remaining.

On Monday, Seneca Valley will host Fox Chapel.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

