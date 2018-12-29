Plum, Burrell hockey teams play charity game to raise money for Tree of Life Synagogue

By: Michael Love

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:21 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Plum Mustangs hockey team poses for a picture before a charity game against Burrell Bucs benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Burrell Bucs and Plum Mustangs compete during charity hockey game benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Burrell Bucs and Plum Mustangs hockey teams pose for a picture before their charity hockey game benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Plum’s Logan Schlegel (14) and Burrell’s Dylan Zelonka (81) compete during charity hockey game benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Burrell Bucs hockey team poses for a picture before a charity game against Plum Mustangs benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Burrell’s Giovanni Palombo (7) and Plum’s Dominic D’Incau (2) compete during charity hockey game benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Plum captain Anthony Adamski (right) gets a high five after scoring against Burrell during a charity game benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue on Dec. 23. Previous Next

The Plum and Burrell hockey teams, situated in different classifications, don’t face each other in regular Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League play.

But the Mustangs and Bucs shared the ice for a couple of hours Dec. 23 at Pittsburgh Ice Arena in Lower Burrell, and the teams helped raise money for a worthy cause.

Proceeds from what has become an annual charity game this year will benefit Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue as it continues to recover from the shooting Oct. 27 that claimed 11 lives.

“It was definitely more than just a hockey game,” Plum hockey president John Gable said.

“There wasn’t any of the tension that comes from a game that means something in the league standings or for the playoffs. I don’t think anyone really worried about the final score too much. The players got a chance to do something they love to do, and they also got a chance to be a part of something special and meaningful.”

In addition to the price of admission to the game, 16 assembled gift baskets were auctioned, and a 50/50 raffle gathered additional dollars.

“We had our annual Plum alumni event before the charity game, so we started selling 50/50 opportunities then,” Gable said. “The alumni came back to visit and got the chance to get involved.”

The themed baskets came from different parent groups of both teams as well as local businesses. Gable said more than $2,000 overall was raised to be donated.

“It was just a great atmosphere and something that both teams were proud to be a part of,” Plum coach Phil Mains said.

“It was good to be out there with Burrell. A lot of the players know each other. It was competitive, but it was fun and relaxed. There was some good hockey played by both sides. Regardless of the outcome, everyone realized the reason we were there.”

The teams came together at a time when both have built momentum in regular-season play. Plum’s most recent outing in PIHL Class AA was a 5-2 victory over Armstrong, and the Mustangs took Mars (10-2) to the limit a week earlier before falling 4-3.

Burrell is the class of PIHL Division II. The Bucs are 12-0 and have outscored opponents by an 86-29 margin.

The Plum and Burrell hockey teams and their associations also gathered last year for the inaugural charity game which benefited the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

Gable and Mains said plans are being made to make this money raising effort an annual event.

“Players from both teams posed for pictures together after the game because of the familiarity with each other from amateur hockey teams or other area activities,” Gable said. “It was just a good night of camaraderie.”

