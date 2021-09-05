Plum girls volleyball aims to defend section championship

By:

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Grace Thompson is one of three returnees with starting experience from last year’s section champion Plum team.

With the loss of eight seniors, including six who played major roles, from last year’s Section 1-3A championship team, Plum girls volleyball coach Kelsey Bonk knew coming into this season there would be a lot of competition for starting spots in the rotation.

That competition through offseason workouts and into preseason practices and scrimmages, Bonk said, has fostered an atmosphere of growth which she hopes will lead to on-court success.

“There has been a lot of excitement because there were a lot of players transitioning to varsity this year and getting the opportunity to contribute,” Bonk said.

“They were extremely supportive of all that we were able to accomplish last year with their work in JV matches and in practices.”

The 2020 Mustangs, who, like many other teams throughout the WPIAL, had to roll with the punches of covid-related regulations and restrictions, finished section play 14-0 and held off the challenge of section runner-up Franklin Regional in a pair of spirited matchups.

Plum, which made its Class 3A debut last year after its time in Class 4A, drew the No. 2 seed for the WPIAL playoffs and advanced to the semifinals before falling to Montour.

Franklin Regional, the No. 4 seed, captured the WPIAL title and made it to the PIAA championship game.

“It was fun looking back, knowing where we were a couple of years prior,” said Bonk, whose Plum teams were 0-12 in section play in 2018 and 3-9 in 2019 after making the playoffs in 2017.

“As a coach, I had started with (last year’s senior) group in eighth grade. To see them come to their final year and have that success, it was very special to see their growth. I hope this year’s seniors, and the whole team, are able to have similar special moments.”

Bonk said her girls will be up for the challenge of the season and knows the section will be tough again with Franklin Regional hoping to make a charge for the top spot, along with 2020 playoff qualifiers Indiana and Kiski Area, among others.

“I think the section overall will be more compact this year, from top to bottom, than having a larger gap between the teams,” Bonk said. “I think a lot of the games will be longer. You should see more than three-set matches more often. It makes every match exciting. You have to show up and play each night.”

A trio of players with starting experience return from last year in senior Grace Thompson (defensive specialist/setter) and juniors Sam Glatz (setter) and Dannika Susko (middle blocker/right side).

“Those three definitely have pulled from their experience in high-level matches and lead the charge and bring everyone along,” Bonk said.

“We have to continue to work hard every day to get to where we need to be.”

Susko and Glatz earned all-section second-team recognition last year at middle blocker and setter, respectively.

“It is exciting to see what we can do this year,” Susko said. “We did lose a lot to graduation, but we want to build off that energy from last year and keep up that momentum. We have so many good players coming up to varsity. They have really shown that energy in practice, and I am really looking forward to seeing what they can do in matches.”

Bonk said senior Caroline Hunter (outside hitter/right side) and junior Emily Bologna (outside hitter/right side) are among those who will have increased roles in the rotation this season.

“We’ve just been working on finding the best combinations and where everyone will fit the best,” Bonk said.

Bonk said decisions were still being made in workouts leading to the season-opening section match Tuesday against Penn Hills.

The Mustangs are slated to visit Indiana at 7 p.m. Thursday before hosting their annual invitational on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Greensburg Salem, McKeesport and Woodland Hills also are back for Section 1 matches.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but if we continue to put in a lot of competitive effort and continue to take advantage of every time we are in the gym, we can have another great season,” Thompson said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Plum