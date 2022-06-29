Plum hires Justin Walther as boys basketball coach

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 9:57 PM

Plum has hired Justin Walther as its new boys basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Walther coached at Winchester Thurston the last two seasons, compiling a 20-14 record and making the WPIAL playoffs twice. Before that, he coached four seasons at Serra Catholic, going 58-36, including a 21-5 season in 2018-19 that featured a trip to the WPIAL finals.

Walther replaces Mark Marino, who went 23-25, 14-22 in section play, in three seasons as Mustangs coach.

Walther graduated from Central Catholic in 1995 as the second-leading scorer in school history. He set Pitt-Johnstown’s career scoring record with 2,073 points and in 2013 was inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

