Plum, Kiski Area hockey to raise money for Brian Shaw Memorial Fund

By:

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 6:14 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Nick McMasters competes during practice Nov. 19, 2019.

The Plum and Kiski Area hockey teams do not play each other during the PIHL regular season as the Mustangs and Cavaliers are in different classifications.

But the teams will share the ice Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh Ice Arena in Lower Burrell and help raise money for a cause near and dear to the hearts of many in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The third annual charity game, hosted by the Plum hockey organization, will celebrate and honor the memory of slain New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw. Proceeds from the day of activities will benefit the Brian Shaw Memorial Fund, which offers scholarships to high school and college students interested in law enforcement careers.

Shaw, 25, was shot and killed during an attempted traffic stop and subsequent foot chase in November 2017 in New Kensington.

“This is a type of event where the kids are able to come together and are reminded that there are things out there bigger than themselves,” said John Gable, president of the Plum Hockey Association.

“I think they realized that and appreciate that. They will be able to get out there and play a game they love, and it should be a pretty good game, but I think it is more than just a game. A lot of people put a lot of effort into making this event special.”

The game is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Gift baskets are being assembled and will be auctioned, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets for the baskets and 50/50 will be sold beginning at 7:15.

Gable said members of both organizations hope to host the Shaw family at Pittsburgh Ice and recognize them during the day’s activities.

Before he became a police officer, Shaw was a three-sport standout at Burrell. That athletic prowess included kicking for the football team, a skill he continued in college at Slippery Rock.

“This is a great opportunity for both teams, and I know we are really looking forward to it, having fun playing hockey and raising money for a good cause,” Kiski Area coach Mark Hastings said. “Being neighboring areas, Kiski and Plum, a lot of the kids know each other. It’s special to be able to come together in the spirit of the holiday season.”

The inaugural charity game at Pittsburgh Ice two years ago, a matchup between Plum and Burrell, benefited the Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

Last year’s game, also between Plum and Burrell, raised funds for Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue, which still was in the early stages of recovery from the mass shooting that claimed 11 lives less than two months earlier.

Gable said that last year’s event raised more than $2,000.

Those unable to attend but wish to donate or get more information can email Amy McMasters at [email protected]

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Kiski Area, Plum