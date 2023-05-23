Plum reliever shuts door on South Fayette in Class 5A quarterfinals

By:

Monday, May 22, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Colin Watson celebrates with Dominic Beyer after Beyer scored their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal against South Fayette on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum pitcher Brady Dojonovic delivers against South Fayette during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Plum dugout makes some noise during the Mustangs’ WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal against South Fayette on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum pitcher Brady Dojonovic delivers against South Fayette during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Gateway. Previous Next

Plum reliever Colin Watson isn’t so worried about how things start but rather how they finish.

The Mustangs maybe had a rough beginning to this season, but they’re now headed to the WPIAL semifinals after their top reliever pitched three scoreless innings Monday night. No. 4 Plum defeated No. 5 South Fayette, 5-4, in a Class 5A quarterfinal at Gateway.

Watson entered with a one-run lead and saw five batters reach base, but the 6-foot-5 junior stranded them all.

“He’s got guts,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “We call it something else, but he’s got guts. Nothing seems to faze him. He’s pretty cool. He’s been that way the whole second half of the season.”

A few at-bats captured his resilience.

In the sixth inning, with two runners on, Watson sprinted off the mound, scooped a roller along the first base line and made a twisting throw to first for the second out.

Then with runners on second and third, he fell behind a batter 3-0, yet battled back for an inning-ending strikeout looking.

In the seventh, with the potential tying runner on second, he ended the game with another called strike three.

“I know I’ve just got to fill up the strike zone,” Watson said. “After every pitch, I was taking a couple of deep breaths to calm myself down because the crowd got me into it a lot.”

Plum (14-7) will face No. 1 seed Shaler (17-4) in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. This is Plum’s first appearance in the final four since 2016, when the Mustangs reached the WPIAL finals behind current major leaguer Alex Kirilloff.

Remarkably, Plum started its season 3-6.

“We’ve won (11 of 12), and our guys are playing with some confidence,” Voller said. “Our guys want it. It’s exciting. You saw the community support. There were a lot of people here from Plum. I feel it means a lot to this community.”

A two-run single by Sean Franzi helped Plum take the lead with a four-run fourth inning. That run support earned starting pitcher Brady Dojonovic the win. Dojonovic allowed six hits – all singles – and walked three.

Plum strung together three hits and three walks in the fourth inning to chase South Fayette starter Tyler Pitzer, a South Carolina recruit.

With Dojonovic sitting so long in the fourth, Vollmer decided to insert Watson in the fifth.

Watson allowed one hit, two walks and hit one batter, but kept South Fayette scoreless. The Lions had scored three runs an inning earlier, but Watson took that momentum away.

“He’s a guy we rely on,” Vollmer said. “We knew we were going to him. He knew we were going to him at some point. That’s his job. He came in and did it well.”

Plum took a 2-0 lead in the first inning without getting a hit, taking advantage of two South Fayette errors.

Leadoff hitter Domenic Breyer reached base on a dropped popup and scored when Caden Norcutt hit a flyball that was misplayed. Norcutt reached on the three-base error and later scored on Watson’s groundout.

South Fayette answered with one run in the third and three in the fourth to lead 4-2.

In the third, Dom Kusher singled and scored on Ethan Keener’s RBI single. In the fourth, Bo Stover, Gino Satira and Kusher all singled and scored. A groundout by Michael DiMartini drove in one run and Pitzer followed with a two-run single.

Plum scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead and chase Pitzer. The Mustangs strung together three walks and three singles against Pitzer to lead 5-4.

Franzi drove in two with a bases-loaded single and scored on an RBI single by Breyer.

Pitzer allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Plum, South Fayette