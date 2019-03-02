Plum sends 5 bowlers to regional championships

By: Andrew John

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 10:06 AM

Plum junior Ty Kirkpatrick has been the top bowler for the Mustangs this season. He didn’t deviate as he led all Plum bowlers at the WPIBL singles championship Feb. 27 at Wildlife Lanes in Burrell.

Kirkpatrick bowled a 551 series (205-152-194), good for 25th place. After a second game not up to his standards, Kirkpatrick closed his performance with a 194 in the third.

During the regular season, Kirkpatrick led the East Section with a 215.13 average. That was 12 pins higher than the second-best bowler in the section, Plum sophomore teammate Ethan Grainy (203.79).

Last season, Kirkpatrick finished 26th in the WPIBL singles championship with a 548 series (212-168-168).

“They missed a couple spares here and there that could’ve made a big difference,” Plum coach Daryl Pilyh said.

The Mustangs had three other bowlers finish in the top 65 in the tournament. Grainy finished 50th with a 519 (194-123-202), junior Vincent Cocca took 54th with a 512 (160-179-173) and senior Matt Brown was 61st with a 499 (148-170-181). Junior Owen Cirelli finished 84th with a 474 (192-153-129).

“It was a tough condition out there yesterday. The scores overall weren’t that high. The boys bowled about average for that type of condition,” Pilyh said.

“It wasn’t good, but it wasn’t that bad.”

All five boys will compete in the Western Pennsylvania Regional singles championships March 8 at North Versailles Bowl. Senior Brianna Pilyh and junior Shannon Small will compete in the girls singles event.

The top 12 bowlers in the regional tournament qualify for the state singles championship March 15 in Ephrata.

“The biggest thing when you get into these tournaments at this stage of the season is you have to make spares. It’s so important since it’s so hard to throw strikes,” Pilyh said.

