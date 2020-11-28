Plum’s Proviano named Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Saturday, November 28, 2020 | 6:05 PM

Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Gina Proviano

Sr., MF, Plum

Gina Proviano remained hopeful there would be a fall high school sports season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Plum senior girls soccer standout knew nothing was for sure as many athletic teams throughout the WPIAL began to prepare for a mid-September start.

“We moved senior night up because we didn’t know what might get canceled,” she said. “Along the way, we made sure we did everything right to stay safe. We were really happy everything ended up working out and were able to have the season we did.”

Plum finished the 2020 season 16-1 overall and made it to its second straight WPIAL Class 3A championship game. It lost 1-0 to eventual state champion Mars in the final at North Allegheny.

Proviano finished as the team leader in goals (20) and assists (15), and she earned All-WPIAL selection for the third time. For her accomplishments throughout the season, she has been named the Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“Scoring goals feels good, but assists feel better,” Proviano said. “I love setting people up (to score). No matter what, if we were getting goals, I didn’t care how it happened or who scored. Winning games was the most important thing.”

Proviano continued her strong play into the postseason as she scored five goals and added an assist in the three games leading up to the title match.

She scored twice against Gateway in a 6-0 first-round win, tallied two goals and an assist in a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over section rival Thomas Jefferson and recorded the lone goal in her team’s 1-0 semifinal triumph over West Allegheny.

“Gina played in the center midfield for us, and that’s a critical area for our team,” Plum coach Jamie Stewart said. “Her assists, in my mind, were more important than the goals. She really was a key factor both on the attack and the defensive side to help us attack the way we wanted and distribute the ball up to our forwards.

“For Gina, it was all about the team success. Whether it was in one of our section games or in a playoff game, she knew it was about doing her part to help the team win, and she did it very well.”

Proviano said she had a good feeling in the preseason about how far her team could go.

“The team bonded so much, and everything clicked,” she said.

“Losing to Mars, 1-0, off of a corner kick was extremely tough. We knew going in we would have a shot and could become the first Plum Lady Mustangs (girls soccer) team to win a WPIAL title. Mars was a really good team. We then wanted Mars to win (the PIAA title), and they did. We were one of their closest games all season.

“It was disappointing we couldn’t go on to states like we would have under normal circumstances, but it is nice to be able to look back at the entire season and see what we accomplished.”

Proviano finished her four varsity years at Plum with 70 goals and 33 assists. She now will turn her attention to college soccer. Where that will take place is still up in the air.

“I’ve been talking to a few schools,” Proviano said. “It was tough missing my Riverhounds spring (club) season. That’s one of the most important seasons. There’s also that dead period with Division I coaches. There have been a number of things that have made it tough, but, hopefully I will be able to make a decision that is a good fit for me. I have to be patient and let everything play out.”

All-stars

First team

Emily Bonelli

Sr., F, Apollo-Ridge

All-WPIAL performer and Pitt-Greensburg recruit led the Vikings with 20 goals and eight assists, helping her team compile a 6-4 record in Section 1-A.

Madeline Boulos

Jr., F, Deer Lakes

The multi-year All-WPIAL performer scored an area-best 25 goals as Deer Lakes went 10-7 overall and earned another WPIAL playoff berth out of Section 2-2A.

Emma Check

Jr., MF, Freeport

A heart-and-soul player for the Yellowjackets, the All-WPIAL honoree scored eight goals to help lead Freeport to its eighth straight trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

Kaylee Elwood

Sr., F, Kiski Area

The All-WPIAL selection led her team in scoring with 16 goals and helped the Cavaliers post a 7-3-2 record in Section 1-3A and secure a berth in the WPIAL playoffs.

Lilly Iadicicco

Jr., MF, Springdale

The All-WPIAL selection in Class A scored nine goals and had a team-high 13 assists for a Dynamos team that clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

Kaitlyn Killinger

So., F, Plum

There was no sophomore slump for the All-WPIAL selection as she scored 15 goals and added 12 assists to help Plum roll to the WPIAL Class 3A title game for the second year in a row. She has 33 goals and 22 assists in her career.

Jordyn Kowalkowski

Sr., MF, Burrell

The three-time All-WPIAL performer and Rochester commit led the way with 11 goals and added eight assists as the Bucs advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals for the fourth straight time.

Britta Lagerquist

Sr., F, Fox Chapel

The All-WPIAL forward and Grove City recruit finished with a team-best nine goals to help the Foxes capture the Section 1-3A championship (9-1) and finish 11-3 overall.

Lily Litrun

Sr., F, Deer Lakes

The three-time VND first-team all-star selection had eight goals and a team-best 18 assists and collected All-Section 2-2A laurels. Over her final three seasons, Litrun scored 48 goals and added 41 assists.

Lucy Ream

Sr., F, Fox Chapel

The Eastern Kentucky recruit and multi-All-WPIAL performer scored eight goals and added three assists, giving her 20 goals and 11 assists the last two seasons.

Jamie Seneca

Sr., F, Plum

The All-WPIAL performer and Gannon commit scored 14 goals and added nine assists for the 2019 and ‘20 WPIAL finalists. She scored a goal and added an assist in a quarterfinal win over Thomas Jefferson.

Second team

Adeline Baustert, Sr., GK, Apollo-Ridge

Abigail Boulos, Sr., D, Deer Lakes

Sammi Dunlap, Sr., GK, Fox Chapel

Abby Lewis, Sr., D, Plum

Ashley McAdams, Jr., MF/F, Deer Lakes

Aleah Parison, So., F, Freeport

Macrina Robb, Fr., MF, Knoch

Miranda Shock, Sr., F, Springdale

Emily Schrag, Sr., MF, Kiski Area

Emma Ruby Ward, Sr., D, Valley

Annie Weimer, Sr., MF/D, Burrell

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

